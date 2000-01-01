Abilities

Ability Modifiers

Score Modifier Score Modifier 1 -5 16-17 +3 2-3 -4 18-19 +4 4-5 -3 20-21 +5 6-7 -2 22-23 +6 8-9 -1 24-25 +7 10-11 +0 26-27 +8 12-13 +1 28-29 +9 14-15 +2 30 +10

Skills

Ability Score Associated Skills Strength Athletics Dexterity Acrobatics, Sleight of Hand, Stealth Constitution N/A (See Con Table) Intelligence Arcana, History, Investigation, Nature, Religion Wisdom Animal Handling, Insight, Medicine, Perception, Survival Charisma Deception, Intimidation, Performance, Persuasion

Difficulty Classes

Task Difficulty DC Trivial 5 Easy 10 Moderate 15 Hard 20 Very Hard 25 Nearly Impossible 30

Strength

Strength Used For... Rule Score Determines modifier Refer to this chart Carrying Capacity Strength score times 15 in pounds1 Push, Drag, or Lift Up to 2 times carrying capacity2 Modifier Determines bonus to strength related rolls Refer to this chart Save Opposing a force that would physically move or bind you 1d20 + STR mod + Proficiency (if proficient) Strength Check Any attempt to lift, push, pull, or break something, to force your body through a space, or to otherwise apply brute force to a situation. 1d20 + STR mod Breaking Manacles DC 20 check Breaking Rope DC 17 check Other possible uses Force open a stuck, locked, or barred door. Push through a tunnel that is too small. Hang on to a wagon while being dragged behind it. Tip over a statue. Keep a builder from rolling.

1 For each size category above medium, double the creatures carrying capacity and the amount it can pull, drag, or lift. For a tiny creature, half these weights. 2 While pushing or dragging weight in excess of your carrying capacity, your speed drops to 5 feet.

Strength Skills

Athletics Automatic Climb a wall with plenty of handholds or a secure, knotted rope or rope ladder; swim in relatively calm water; jump a number of feet horizontally equal to half of your Strength score, or your full Strength score with a 10 foot running start; leap into the air a number of feet equal to half of (3 + your Strength modifier), or the full amount with a 10 foot running start 1 2 Easy Climb a wall lacking an adequate amount of handholds, tread water in rough conditions, jump a few feet farther than you normally could; during a long jump, clear an obstacle such as a low-lying hedge or wall of height ≤a fourth of the jump's distance Moderate Climb a rope dangling from a protrusion or overhang (i.e. lacking a vertical surface to brace against), swim in rough water or against a mild current Hard Climb a wall with very few handholds, catch yourself on a rope or other handhold in the middle or at the end of your jump, swim in violent water or against a strong current Very Hard Climb a slippery or sheer wall with little or no handholds, climb vertically along an overhang with adequate handholds, swim in stormy waters Feats of Strength - Other Easy Force open a stuck or broken door, break free from weak bindings, pull a stuck or wedged object loose Moderate Break through a wooden door reinforced with iron, hang on to a wagon while being dragged behind it Hard Break through a heavy locked or barred door, topple a stone statue Very Hard Break through a heavy, reinforced door such as a prison or armory door, hold a door shut against a room filling with water

1 A PC can climb and swim under normal conditions without having to make a check; however, strenuous conditions may require that they pass an Athletics check. Each foot of movement during such a check costs an extra foot of movement, or an extra 2 feet if it is considered difficult terrain. Characters with climb and swim speeds ignore the extra costs associated with movement of this type. Similarly, the horizontal and vertical distance a PC can jump without having to make a check is determined by their Strength score and modifier respectively. An Athletics check is generally only required when attempting to jump a distance farther than the amount calculate in the table above.

2 During a vertical jump a PC can extend their arms in order to achieve an extra distance equal to 1⁄2 of their height, which they can effectively add to their jump distance in order to attempt to grab on to a ledge or other handhold.

Dexterity

Dexterity Used For... Rule Score Determines modifier Refer to this chart Modifier Determines bonus to Dexterity related rolls Refer to this chart Armor Class Certain types of armor add all or some of your DEX mod to your AC Initiative 1d20 + DEX mod Save Dodging out of harm's way 1d20 + DEX mod + Proficiency (if proficient) Dexterity Check Any attempt to move nimbly, quickly, or quietly, or to keep from falling on tricky footing 1d20 + DEX mod Lock picking (with thieves tools) 1d20 + DEX mod + Proficiency (if proficient) Other possible uses Control a heavily laden cart on a steep descent. Steer a chariot around a tight turn. Disable a trap. Securely tie up a prisoner. Wriggle free of bonds. Craft a small or detailed object.

Dexterity Skills

Acrobatics Easy Walk across an icy surface, stay upright in a turbulent situation, land safely on difficult terrain Moderate Walk along a narrow ledge, swing from a chandelier and land on your feet Hard Cross a wildly swaying rope bridge Very Hard Walk across a tightrope, vault over or under an enemy (through their space) Sleight of Hand Easy Perform simple acts of legerdemain such as palming a coin-sized object Contest (Perception) Plant or steal an object on or from a target, conceal an object on your person Stealth Contest (Perception) Conceal yourself from enemies1, sneak past unsuspecting targets, slip away while others are distracted Pick Lock - Disarm Trap - Other Easy Pick a simple lock, jam a simple trap2, perform a task requiring particularly dexterous hands 3 Moderate Pick a typical lock2, escape from tight rope bindings, securely restrain a prisoner Hard Pick an elaborate lock, disarm a trap of average complexity2, steer a chariot around a tight corner Very Hard Pick a masterwork lock, disarm a complex trap2, escape from locked masterwork manacles

Constitution

Constitution Used For... Rule Score Determines constitution modifier Refer to this chart Modifier Determines bonus to constitution related rolls Refer to this chart Holding your breath Survive for minutes equal to 1 + CON mod (minimum 30 seconds), then survives for rounds equal to CON mod. Next turn drops to 0 HP and is dying. Going without food Can go without enough food for days equal to 3 + CON mod. Each day past limit gain 1 level of exhaustion. Determining Hit Points CON mod added to HP at each level Using Hit Dice CON mod added to each hit dice used during short rest Save Endures a disease, poison, or other hazard that saps vitality 1d20 + CON mod + Proficiency (if proficient) Concentration DC equal to greater of 10 or ½ of damage taken while concentrating on a spell Going without enough water DC 15 or gain 1 level of exhaustion. Check Very rarely used, but can be used to push yourself beyond normal limits Other possible uses Quaff an entire stein of ale in one go.

Constitution Skills

Concentration Easy Distracting environmental stimuli such as a wave crashing over the deck of a storm-tossed ship Variable DC After taking damage make a Constitution Saving throw with a DC of either 10 or half of the damage taken, whichever is higher. Forced March Variable DC At the end of each hour a PC must make a Constitution saving throw with a DC equal to 10 + the number of hours traveled past 8. On a failed throw the PC advances one level of exhaustion. Air Requirements A PC can hold their breath for a number of minutes equal to 1 + their Constitution modifier (minimum 30 seconds). When out of breath, a PC can survive for a number of rounds equal to their Constitution modifier before they drop to 0 hit points and begin to die. Food Requirements A PC must eat one pound of food per day in order to subsist. They can go without food for a number of days equal to 3 + their Constitution modifier (minimum 1) before they begin to starve. This day count is reset when the PC eats their fill for a day; otherwise, the PC advances one level of exhaustion at the end of each day beyond their limit. Water Requirements Automatic A PC drinking less than half the amount of water they require during the day advances one level of exhaustion at the end of the day, or two levels if they are already suffering from exhaustion. Moderate A PC drinking more than half the amount of water they require during the day but less than the full amount must succeed on a Constitution saving throw or advance one level of exhaustion, or two levels if they are already suffering from exhaustion.

Intelligence

Intelligence Used For... Rule Score Determines modifier Refer to this chart Modifier Determines bonus to intelligence related rolls Refer to this chart Save Disbelieving certain illusions and resisting mental assaults that can be refuted with logic, sharp memory, or both 1d20 + Ability mod + Proficiency (if proficient) Check Drawing on logic, education, memory, or deductive reasoning 1d20 + INT mod Other possible uses Communicate with a creature without words. Estimate the value of a precious item. Forge a document. Recall lore about a craft or trade. Win a game of skill.

Intelligence Skills

Arcana - History - Nature - Religion Easy Recall widely known information; identify common people, places, objects, symbols, fauna, or flora Moderate Recall more obscure or specific information; identify uncommon people, places, objects, symbols, fauna, or flora Hard Recall truly esoteric or precise information; identify rare people, places, objects, symbols, fauna, or flora Very Hard Recall information that is known only by a privileged few; identify exceedingly rare people, places, objects, symbols, fauna, or flora Investigation - Other Easy Identify a particularly obvious trap or a secret or coded message left by a contact, communicate a simple idea with an intelligent creature you don't share a language with, discover the true nature of a low-level illusion. Moderate Identify a typical trap, determine time or cause of death of a recently deceased creature, estimate the material worth of an item, discover the true nature of a mid-level illusion Hard Identify a well-hidden trap, object, or area; forge a document or identify such a document, discover the true nature of a high-level illusion Very Hard Identify a magically-hidden trap, object, or area; discern the purpose and process of a complicated device or system; determine the integrity of a structure, construct, or formation and identify any exploitable weak points

Wisdom

Wisdom Used For... Rule Score Determines modifier Refer to this chart Modifier Determines bonus to wisdom related rolls Refer to this chart Save Resisting effects that charm, frighten, or otherwise assault your willpower 1d20 + WIS mod + Proficiency (if proficient) Check Reading body language, understanding someone's feelings, noticing things about the environment, or caring for an injured person 1d20 + WIS mod Other possible uses Get a gut feeling about what course of action to follow. Discern whether a seemingly dead or living creature is undead.

Wisdom Skills

Insight Easy Determine if a child is telling the truth Moderate Discern who among a cagey group is the leader, discern the intended message of a non-verbal communication Hard Guess at the enemy's next action Very Hard Contest (Deception) Determine if someone is lying or disguising themselves or their intentions Perception Easy Spot a prominent landmark or structure in the distance, hear the far-off sound of thunder signaling a coming storm Moderate Spot a natural-obscured object or feature, eavesdrop on a conversation in the next room Hard Spot a well-hidden object or feature, eavesdrop on a hushed conversation through a heavy door Very Hard Spot a nearly-invisible object or feature, read the lips of a creature you can see but not hear Contest (Stealth) Spot a creature attempting to hide, hear the movements of a hidden foe Survival Easy Follow a well-worn trail through a forest, follow the tracks of a creature through snow or mud, forage for a day's worth of food in a plentiful area, navigate on a clear night Moderate Follow an abandoned or forgotten trail, track a creature through a forest, forage for a day's worth of food in a sparse area, navigate on a cloudy night, predict an oncoming storm, identify the signs of nearby creatures Hard Track a creature over barren terrain, forage for a day's worth of food in a harsh area, navigate through an alien area on a cloudy night, predict tomorrow's weather Very Hard Track a creature after rainfall, navigate an alien area on a stormy night Animal Handling - Medicine - Other Easy Calm a domesticated animal, stabilize a dying creature outside of combat, diagnose a common ailment Moderate Calm a wild but otherwise peaceful animal, intuit an animal's emotional state, set a broken bone, perform a complex maneuver while mounted, stabilize a dying creature in the middle of combat, diagnose an uncommon ailment Hard Intuit a hostile animal's next action, control an untrained mount, diagnose a rare ailment Very Hard Calm a dangerous wild animal, diagnose magical and divine ailments

Charisma

Charisma Used For... Rule Score Determines modifier Refer to this chart Modifier Determines bonus to charisma related rolls Refer to this chart Save Withstanding effects, such as possession, that would subsume your personality or hurl you to another plane of existence 1d20 + WIS mod + Proficiency (if proficient) Check Trying to influence or entertain others, when you try to make an impression or tell a convincing lie, or when you are navigating a tricky social situation 1d20 + Ability mod Other possible uses Find the best person to talk to for news and gossip. Blend into a crowd to get the sense of key topics of conversation.

Charisma Skills

Deception Contest (Insight) Fast-talk or con someone, adopt a disguise or impersonate another creature, tell a convincing lie or otherwise hide your true intentions Intimidation Easy Scare a spineless noble in to handing over their coin purse Moderate Pry information out of an uncooperative prisoner, convince street thugs to back down from a confrontation Hard Advise a guard that it might be best to look the other way this time around, coerce an official in to signing a document Very Hard Frighten a creature larger than you, causing it to flee; stop an agitated mob in their tracks Performance Easy Routine performance such as telling a story in a tavern or around a campfire Moderate Professional performance such as an inspiring speech or an impressive musical display which may attract the attention of a local troupe and lead to regional fame Hard Memorable performance which may attract the attention of a local patron and lead to national fame Very Hard Extraordinary performance which may attract the attention of distant patrons and even extraplanar beings Persuasion Easy Convince the mayor to allow your party to help, calm a distraught person Moderate Persuade a group of highway thieves to leave in peace, convince a friendly acquaintance that you know best Hard Convince a chamberlain to let your party see the king, inspire or rally a crown of townsfolk, negotiate a peace between warring tribes Very Hard Convince a sphinx that you are worthy of the secrets it guards, assure a dragon you're worth more alive than dead

Combat

Conditions

Condition Description Blinded A blinded creature can't see and automatically fails any ability check that requires sight.

Attack rolls against the creature have advantage, and the creature's attack rolls have disadvantage. Charmed A charmed creature can't attack the charmer or target the charmer with harmful abilities or magical effects

The charmer has advantage on any ability check to interact socially with the creature. Deafened A deafened creature can't hear and automatically fails any ability check that requires hearing. Frightened A frightened creature has disadvantage on ability checks and attack rolls while the source of its fear is within line of sight.

The creature can't willingly move closer to the source of its fear. Grappled A grappled creature's speed becomes 0, and it can't benefit from any bonus to its speed.

The condition ends if the grappler is incapacitated.

The condition also ends if an effect removes the grappled creature from the reach of the grappler or grappling effect, such as when a creature is hurled away by the thunderwave spell. Incapacitated An incapacitated creature can't take actions or reactions. Invisible An invisible creature is impossible to see without the aid of magic or a special sense. For the purpose of hiding, the creature is heavily obscured. The creature's location can be detected by any noise it makes or any tracks it leaves.

Attack rolls against the creature have disadvantage, and the creature's attack rolls have advantage. Paralyzed A paralyzed creature is incapacitated and can't move or speak.

The creature automatically fails Strength and Dexterity saving throws.

Attack rolls against the creature have advantage.

Any attack that hits the creature is a critical hit if the attacker is within 5 feet of the creature. Petrified A petrified creature is transformed, along with an nonmagical object it is wearing or carrying, into a solid inanimate substance (usually stone). Its weight increases by a factor of ten, and it ceases aging.

The creature is incapacitated, can't move or speak, and is unaware of its surroundings.

Attack rolls against the creature have advantage.

The creature automatically fails Strength and Dexterity saving throws.

The creature has resistance to all damage.

The creature is immune to poison and disease, although a poison or disease already in its system is suspended, not neutralized. Poisoned A poisoned creature has disadvantage on attack rolls and ability checks. Prone A prone creature's only movement option is to crawl, unless it stands up and thereby ends the condition.

The creature has disadvantage on attack rolls.

An attack roll against the creature has advantage if the attacker is within 5 feet of the creature. Otherwise, the attack roll has disadvantage. Restrained A restrained creature's speed becomes 0, and it can't benefit from any bonus to its speed.

Attack rolls against the creature have advantage, and the creature's attack rolls have disadvantage.

The creature has disadvantage on Dexterity saving throws. Stunned A stunned creature is incapacitated, can't move, and can speak only falteringly.

The creature automatically fails Strength and Dexterity saving throws.

Attack rolls against the creature have advantage. Unconscious An unconscious creature is incapacitated, can't move or speak, and is unaware of its surroundings.

The creature drops whatever it's holding and falls prone.

The creature automatically fails Strength and Dexterity saving throws.

Attack rolls against the creature have advantage.

Any attack that hits the creature is a critical hit if the attacker is within 5 feet of the creature.

Exhaustion

Exhaustion Levels

Level Effect 1 Disadvantage on ability checks. 2 Speed halved 3 Disadvantage on attack rolls and saving throws 4 Hit point maximum halved 5 Speed reduced to 0 6 Death

Suffering Exhaustion Cause Details Forced March For each hour spent traveling past 8 hours make a CON save at DC 10 + 1 for each hour past 8. On a failed save, a character suffers 1 level of exhaustion. Starvation If a creature doesn't eat enough food in a day, they start to starve. Food can be stretched out by eating half as much per day, which counts as half a day without food. A character can go without food for a number of days equal to 3 + CON mod, and then at the end of each day beyond that a character automatically suffers 1 level of exhaustion. A normal day of eating reduces the days without food to 0. Dehydration A creature who drinks less than half as much water than they need in a day must succeed on a DC 15 CON save or suffer 1 level of exhaustion. A character with access to even less water automatically suffers 1 level of exhaustion at the end of the day. If a character already has any levels of exhaustion, they gain 2 levels in either case. Barbarian's Frenzy A Barbarian who goes down the Path of the Berserker can choose to enter a frenzy if he is raging. When the rage ends, he suffers a level of exhaustion.

Reducing Levels of Exhaustion

² Certain types of medium and heavy armor add disadvantage to this roll.Generally, becoming hidden in combat requires being heavily obscured or under total cover, but ultimately the rules leave it up to your personal adjudication.Proficiency with Thieves' Tools allows a player to add their proficiency bonus to checks made to open locks and disarm traps.Constitution represents a largely passive set of 'skills' which have more to do with enduring than performing a specific action the PC can become proficient in. Therefore, Constitution checks are more uncommon than other ability checks and are usually made without adding a proficiency bonus, although situational bonuses may still apply.NOTE: An ability check is different from a saving throw; players can be proficient at Constitution saving throws.A PC can only travel for eight hours a day before they risk becoming exhausted.A PC requires one gallon of water per day, or two if the climate is harsh.

At the end of a long rest, provided a character has had enough food and water that day, they reduce their level of exhaustion by 1.

Damage Types

Type Description Acid Corrosive substances, magical or alchemical Bludgeoning Blunt force hits (hammer, falling, etc.) Cold Extreme low temperature and magic attacks Fire Fire breaths and fire based spells and magic Force Pure magical energy focused in damaging form Lightning lightning bolt, or electricity spells. Necrotic Dealt by certain undead and corrupted magic Piercing Puncturing and impaling attacks and weapon Poison Venomous stings, spores, substances and gases Psychic Mental attacks and damage like psionic abilities Radiant Holy damage, like divine spells or creatures Slashing Swords, axes, and monster claws that slash Thunder Concussive burst of sound or shock wave

Damage Severity and Level

Character Level Setback Dangerous Deadly 1st-4th 1d10 2d10 4d10 5th-10th 2d10 4d10 10d10 11th-16th 4d10 10d10 18d10 17th-20th 10d10 18d10 24d10

Cover

Cover Type Effect 1/2 cover +2 bonus to AC and Dexterity saving throws against attacks and effects that originate on the opposite side of the cover. 3/4 cover +5 bonus to AC and Dexterity saving throws against attacks and effects that originate on the opposite side of the cover. Full cover Can't be targeted by an attack or a spell.

Actions In Combat

Action Description Attack Make one¹ melee or ranged attack, a grapple, or a shove. Cast a Spell Casts a spell with a casting time of 1 action. Dash Gain extra movement equal to your speed for this turn, applying any modifiers. Disengage Your movement doesn't provoke opportunity attacks for the rest of the turn. Dodge Until the start of your next turn, any attacks against you are made with disadvantage provided you can see the attacker, and you have advantage on DEX saves. You lose this benefit if you are incapacitated or your speed drops to 0. Help Creature you help gains advantage on next ability check to perform the task you are assisting with, or help with attack roll if enemy is within 5 feet of you. Hide You make a stealth check. Details here. Ready Prepare to do something when a specific trigger occurs. Details here. Search Make either a perception or investigation check in an attempt to locate something. Use an Object Interacting with a second object on your turn (the first is free), or a more complicated object. Climb onto a Bigger Creature² Athletics or Acrobatics check opposed by creature's Acrobatics check. Details here. Disarm² Use an attack to make attack roll opposed by target's Athletics or Acrobatics check. Target has advantage if holding the item with 2 or more hands. Mark² When you make a melee attack and hit, you can mark them. Your opportunity attacks against the creature have advantage and don't expend your reaction, however you may only make 1 attack in this manner. Overrun² As an action or bonus action make Athletics check opposed by hostile's Athletics. If you win, you can move through the hostile's space once this turn. Shove aside² Use shove to push target to the side rather than away. Details here. Tumble² As an action or bonus action make Acrobatics check opposed by hostile's Acrobatics. If you win, you can move through the hostile's space once this turn.

¹ Certain features allow you to make more than one attack, grapple, or shove with this action.

² These actions are optional and can be found on pages 271-272 of the DMG.

The Rules of Stealth

When attempting to hide, there are 4 simple rules to remember.

If someone can see you, you can't attempt to hide from them. Someone doesn't see you when they're not looking at you. Once hidden, you can be detected via sight, hearing, or both, so don't be seen or heard. If their perception check or passive perception is higher than your stealth roll, they detect you. You can hide in plain sight, given a moment of being unseen or unattended and an appropriate concealment strategy

Grappling, Shoving, and Climbing onto Bigger Creatures

Grappling

If you are hidden, or when someone can't see you, you have advantage on attack rolls against them, and they have disadvantage on attack rolls against you. If you make an attack while hidden, regardless of whether it hits or misses, you are no longer hidden.When you take the attack action you can use one attack to grapple, shove, or climb onto an enemy.

You can grab a creature which is no more than one size category higher than you. Using at least one free hand, you make an Athletics check contested by the target's Athletics or Acrobatics check. If you succeed, the target is now grappled by you. You can also grapple an enemy to climb on top of it.

Escaping a grapple.

While grappled, a creature can use its action to make an Athletics or Acrobatics check opposed by your Athletics check. If the creature succeeds, it moves to a space next to you.

Moving a grappled creature.

When you move, you can drag or carry the grappled creature with you, but your speed is halved, unless the creature is two or more sizes smaller than you.

Shoving

Using the attack action, you can attempt to shove a creature no more than one size larger than you. You make an Athletics check opposed by its Athletics or Acrobatics check. If you succeed you either move it 5 feet in any direction or knock it prone.

Climbing onto Bigger Creatures

A suitably large creature can be treated as terrain for the purpose of jumping onto its back or clinging to a limb. Once you make any ability checks necessary to get into position and to get onto the bigger creature, the smaller creature uses its action to make an Athletics or Acrobatics check contested by the targets Acrobatics check. If it wins the contest, the smaller creature successfully moves into the target creature's space and clings to his body. While in the target's space, the smaller creature moves with the target and has advantage on attack rolls against it.

The smaller creature can move around within the larger creature's space, treating the space as difficult terrain. The larger creature may or may not be able to attack the smaller creature, depending on the smaller creature's location, this is up to the DM. The larger creature can try to dislodge the creature as an action - shaking it off, scraping it against a wall, grabbing and throwing it off - by making an Athletics check opposed by the smaller creature's Athletics or Acrobatics check.

Readying an Action

As an action on your turn, you can take the Ready action so that you may act later in the round using your reaction. To do this, you need to clearly define 2 things.

First, you must decide what circumstances will trigger your prepared action. For example, you could say that the trigger is "A hostile creature comes through the door in front of me".

Second, you must decide what you will do if the triggering event happens. You may take an action such as the attack action or you may move up to your speed. For example, you could say "I will attack with my greatsword".

When you put both the trigger and the action together you get a coherent sentence. The example is "If a hostile creature comes through the door in front of me, I will attack with my greatsword".

Readying A Spell.

When you ready a spell, you cast it as normal but hold its energy, which you then release with your reaction. To be readied a spell must have a casting time of 1 action, and holding onto the spell's magic requires concentration. If your concentration is broken the spell dissipates.

Dropping to 0 Hit Points

Death Saving Throws

When you start your turn at 0 hit points, you need to make a death saving throw. Rolling 9 and below counts as a failure, and 10 and above counts as a success. If you accrue 3 failures before 3 successes, you die. If you accrue 3 successes, you are stabilized. If you regain any hit points, both your successes and failures are reset.

Rolling 1 or 20.

When you make a death saving throw and roll a 1 on the d20, it counts as two failures. If you roll a 20 on the d20, you regain 1 hit point.

Damage at 0 Hit Points.

If you take any damage while you have 0 hit points, you suffer a death saving throw failure. If the damage is from a critical hit, you suffer two failures instead. If the damage equals or exceeds your hit point maximum, you suffer instant death.

Instant Death

Massive damage can kill you instantly. When damage reduces you to 0 hit points and there is damage remaining, you die if the remaining damage equals or exceeds your hit point maximum. For example, a cleric with a maximum of 12 hit points currently has 6 hit points. If she takes 18 damage from an attack, she is reduced to 0 hit points, but 12 damage remains. Because the remaining damage equals her hit point maximum, the cleric dies.

Falling Unconscious

If damage reduces you to 0 hit points and fails to kill you, you fall unconscious. This unconsciousness ends if you regain any hit points.

Stabilizing a Creature

The best way to save a creature with 0 hit points is to heal it. If healing is unavailable, the creature can at least be stabilized so that it isn't killed by a failed death saving throw. You can use your action to administer first aid to an unconscious creature and attempt to stabilize it, which requires a successful DC 10 Medicine check. A stable creature doesn't make death saving throws, even though it has 0 hit points, but it does remain unconscious. The creature stops being stable, and must start making death saving throws again, if it takes any damage. A stable creature that isn't healed regains 1 hit point after 1d4 hours.

Wild Magic

Wild Magic Surge

d100 Effect 01-02 Roll on this table at the start of each of your turns for the next minute, ignoring this result on subsequent rolls. 03-04 For the next minute, you can see any invisible creature if you have line of sight to it. 05-06 A modron chosen and controlled by the DM appears in an unoccupied space within 5 feet of you, then disappears 1 minute later. 07-08 You cast fireball as a 3rd level spell centered on yourself. 09-10 You cast magic missile as a 5th level spell. 11-12 Roll a d10. Your height changes by a number of inches equal to the roll. If the roll is odd, you shrink. If the roll is even, you grow. 13-14 You cast confusion centered on yourself. 15-16 For the next minute, you regain 5 hit points at the start of each of your turns. 17-18 You grow a long beard made of feathers that remains until you sneeze, at which point the feathers explode out from your face. 19-20 You cast grease centered on yourself. 21-22 Creatures have disadvantage on saving throws against the next spell you cast in the next minute that involves a saving throw. 23-24 Your skin turns a vibrant shade of blue. A remove curse spell can end this effect. 25-26 An eye appears on your forehead for the next minute. During that time, you have advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight. 27-28 For the next minute, all your spells with a casting time of 1 action have a casting time of 1 bonus action. 29-30 You teleport up to 60 feet to an unoccupied space of your choice that you can see. 31-32 You are transported to the Astral Plane until the end of your next turn, after which time you return to the space you previously occupied or the nearest unoccupied space if that space is occupied. 33-34 Maximize the damage of the next damaging spell you cast within the next minute. 35-36 Roll a d10. Your age changes by a number of years equal to the roll. If the roll is odd, you get younger (minimum 1 year old). If the roll is even, you get older. 37-38 1d6 flumphs controlled by the DM appear in unoccupied space within 60 feet of you and are frightened of you. They vanish after 1 minute. 39-40 You regain 2d10 hit points. 41-42 You turn into a potted plant until the start of your next turn. While a plant, you are incapacitated and have vulnerability to all damage. If you drop to 0 hit points, your pot breaks, and your form reverts. 43-44 For the next minute, you can teleport up to 20 feet as a bonus action on each of your turns. 45-46 You cast levitate on yourself. 47-48 A unicorn controlled by the DM appears in a space within 5 feet of you, then disappears 1 minute later. 49-50 You can't speak for the next minute. Whenever you try, pink bubbles float out of your mouth. 51-52 A spectral shield hovers near you for the next minute, granting you a +2 bonus to AC and immunity to magic missile. 53-54 You are immune to being intoxicated by alcohol for the next 5d6 days. 55-56 Your hair falls out but grows back within 24 hours. 57-58 For the next minute, any flammable object you touch that isn't being worn or carried by another creature bursts into flame. 59-60 You regain your lowest-level expended spell slot. 61-62 For the next minute, you must shout when you speak. 63-64 You cast fog cloud centered on yourself. 65-66 Up to three creatures you choose within 30 feet of you take 4d10 lightning damage. 67-68 You are frightened by the nearest creature until the end of your next turn. 69-70 Each creature within 30 feet of you becomes invisible for the next minute. The invisibility ends on a creature when it attacks or casts a spell. 71-72 You gain resistance to all damage for the next minute. 73-74 A random creature within 60 feet of you becomes poisoned for 1d4 hours. 75-76 You glow with bright light in a 30-foot radius for the next minute. Any creature that ends its turn within 5 feet of you is blinded until the end of its next turn. 77-78 You cast polymorph on yourself. If you fail the saving throw, you turn into a sheep for the spells duration. 79-80 Illusory butterflies and flower petals flutter in the air within 10 feet of you for the next minute. 81-82 You can take one additional action immediately 83-84 Each creature within 30 feet of you takes 1d10 necrotic damage. You regain hit points equal to the sum of the necrotic damage dealt. 85-86 You cast mirror image. 87-88 You cast fly on a random creature within 60 feet of you. 89-90 You become invisible for the next minute. During that time, other creatures can't hear you. The invisibility ends if you attack or cast a spell. 91-92 If you die within the next minute, you immediately come back to life as if by the reincarnate spell. 93-94 Your size increases by one size category for the next minute. 95-96 You and all creatures within 30 feet of you gain vulnerability to piercing damage for the next minute. 97-98 You are surrounded by faint, ethereal music for the next minute. 99-00 You regain all expended sorcery points.

Adventuring

Character XP Levels

Level XP to next level Total XP Proficiency Bonus 1 300 0 +2 2 600 300 +2 3 1,800 900 +2 4 3,800 2,700 +2 5 7,500 6,500 +3 6 9,000 14,000 +3 7 11,000 23,000 +3 8 14,000 34,000 +3 9 16,000 48,000 +4 10 21,000 64,000 +4 11 15,000 85,000 +4 12 20,000 100,000 +4 13 20,000 120,000 +5 14 20,000 140,000 +5 15 25,000 165,000 +5 16 30,000 195,000 +5 17 30,000 225,000 +6 18 40,000 265,000 +6 19 50,000 305,000 +6 20 — 355,000 +6

Currency Exchange Rates

Coin CP SP EP GP PP Copper 1 1/10 1/50 1/100 1/1000 Silver 10 1 1/5 1/10 1/100 Electrum 50 5 1 1/2 1/20 Gold 100 10 2 1 1/10 Platinum 1000 100 50 10 1

Common Expenses

Adventuring Services

Service Pay Coach Cab Between Towns 3 cp/mile Within a City 1 cp Hireling Skilled 2 gp/day Unskilled 2 sp/day Messenger 2 cp/mile Road/Gate Toll 1 cp Ship's Passage 1 sp/mile First Level Spell1 10-30gp + components Second Level Spell1 30-50gp + components Third+ Level Spell2 How much ya got?3

Lifestyle Expenses

Lifestyle Price/Day Wretched — Squalid 1 sp Poor 2 sp Modest 1 gp Comfortable 2 gp Wealthy 4 gp Aristocratic 10 gp minimum

Food, Drink, and Lodging

Item Cost Ale Gallon 2 sp Mug 4 cp Banquet (per person) 10 gp Bread, loaf 2 cp Cheese, hunk 1 sp Inn stay (per day) Squalid 7 cp Poor 1 sp Modest 5 sp Comfortable 8 sp Wealthy 2 gp Aristocratic 4 gp Meals (per day) Squalid 3 cp Poor 6 cp Modest 3 sp Comfortable 5 sp Wealthy 8 sp Aristocratic 2 gp Meat, chunk 3 sp Wine Common (pitcher) 2 sp Fine (bottle) 10 gp

Items Lists



Basic Armor Armor Cost AC Weight Light Armor Padded² 5 gp 11 + Dex mod 8 lb. Leather 10 gp 11 + Dex mod 10 lb. Studded leather 45 gp 12 + Dex mod 13 lb. Medium Armor Hide 10 gp 12 + Dex mod (Max 2) 12 lb. Chain shirt 50 gp 13 + Dex mod (Max 2) 20 lb. Scale mail² 50 gp 14 + Dex mod (Max 2) 45 lb. Breastplate 400 gp 14 + Dex mod (Max 2) 20 lb. Half plate² 750 gp 15 + Dex mod (Max 2) 40 lb. Heavy Armor Ring mail² 30 gp 14 40 lb. Chain mail² 75 gp 16 55 lb. Splint² 200 gp 17 60 lb. Plate² 1,500 gp 18 65 lb. Shield Shield 10 gp +2 6 lb.

Basic Weapons Name Cost Dmg Weight Properties* Simple Melee Weapons Club 1 sp 1d4 B 2 lb. Li Dagger 2 gp 1d4 P 1 lb. F, Li, Th Rg(20/60) Greatclub 2 sp 1d8 B 10 lb. 2H Handaxe 5 gp 1d6 S 2 lb. Li, Th Rg(20/60) Javelin 5 sp 1d6 P 2 lb. Th Rg(30/120) Light hammer 2 gp 1d4 B 2 lb. Li, Th Rg(20/60) Mace 5 gp 1d6 B 4 lb. - Quarterstaff 2 sp 1d6 B 4 lb. V(1d10) Sickle 1 gp 1d4 S 2 lb. Li Spear 1 gp 1d6 P 3 lb. Th Rg(20/60), V(1d8) Unarmed strike — 1 B — - Simple Ranged Weapons Crossbow, light 25 gp 1d8 P 5 lb. A Rg(80/320), Ld, 2H Dart 5 cp 1d4 P 1/4 lb. F, Th Rg(20/60) Shortbow 25 gp 1d6 P 2 lb. A Rg(80/320), 2H Sling 1 sp 1d4 B — A Rg(320) Martial Melee Weapons Battleaxe 10 gp 1d8 S 4 lb. V(1d10) Flail 10 gp 1d8 B 2 lb. - Glaive 20 gp 1d10 S 6 lb. H, Re, 2H Greataxe 30 gp 1d12 S 7 lb. H, 2H Greatsword 50 gp 2d6 S 6 lb. H, 2H Halberd 20 gp 1d10 S 6 lb. H, Re, 2H Lance 10 gp 1d12 P 6 lb. R, Sp Longsword 15 gp 1d8 S 3 lb. V(1d10) Maul 10 gp 2d6 B 10 lb. H, 2H Morningstar 15 gp 1d8 P 4 lb. - Pike 5 gp 1d10 P 18 lb. H, Re, 2H Rapier 25 gp 1d8 P 2 lb. F Scimitar 25 gp 1d6 S 3 lb. F, Li Shortsword 10 gp 1d6 P 2 lb. F, Li Trident 5 gp 1d6 P 4 lb. Th Rg(20/60), V(1d8) War pick 5 gp 1d8 P 2 lb. - Warhammer 15 gp 1d8 B 2 lb. V(1d10) Whip 2 gp 1d4 S 3 lb. F, Re Martial Ranged Weapons Blowgun 10 gp 1 P 1 lb. A Rg(25/100), Ld Crossbow, hand 75 gp 1d6 P 3 lb. A Rg(30/120), Li, Ld Crossbow, heavy 50 gp 1d10 P 18 lb. A Rg(100/400), H, Ld, 2H Longbow 50 gp 1d8 P 2 lb. A Rg(150,600), H, 2H Net 1 gp — 3 lb. Sp, Th Rg(5/15)

Weapon Properties

Property Description Ammunition You can use a weapon that has the ammunition property to make a ranged attack only if you have ammunition to fire from the weapon. Each time you attack with the weapon, you expend one piece of ammunition. Drawing the ammunition from a quiver, case, or other container is part of the attack. At the end of the battle, you can recover half your expended ammunition by taking a minute to search the battlefield. Finesse When making an attack with a finesse weapon, you use your choice of your Strength or Dexterity modifier for the attack and damage rolls. You must use the same modifier for both rolls. Heavy Small creatures have disadvantage on attack rolls with heavy weapons. A heavy weapon's size and bulk make it too large for a Small creature to use effectively. Light A light weapon is small and easy to handle, making it ideal for use when fighting with two weapons. Loading Because of the time required to load this weapon, you can fire only one piece of ammunition from it when you use an action, bonus action, or reaction to fire it, regardless of the number of attacks you can normally make. Range A weapon that can be used to make a ranged attack has a range shown in parentheses after the ammunition or thrown property. The range lists two numbers. The first is the weapon's normal range in feet, and the second indicates the weapon's maximum range. When attacking a target beyond normal range, you have disadvantage on the attack roll. You can't attack a target beyond the weapon's long range. Reach This weapon adds 5 feet to your reach when you attack with it. Special A weapon with the special property has unusual rules governing its use, explained in the weapon's description (see "Special Weapons" later in this section). (Lance) You have disadvantage when you use a lance to attack a target within 5 feet of you. Also, a lance requires two hands to wield when you aren't mounted. (Net) A Large or smaller creature hit by a net is restrained until it is freed. A net has no effect on creatures that are formless, or creatures that are Huge or larger. A creature can use its action to make a DC 10 Strength check, freeing itself or another creature within its reach on a success. Dealing 5 slashing damage to the net (AC 10) also frees the creature without harming it, ending the effect and destroying the net. When you use an action, bonus action, or reaction to attack with a net, you can make only one attack regardless of the number of attacks you can normally make. Thrown If a weapon has the thrown property, you can throw the weapon to make a ranged attack. If the weapon is a melee weapon, you use the same ability modifier for that attack roll and damage roll that you would use for a melee attack with the weapon. For example, if you throw a handaxe, you use your Strength, but if you throw a dagger, you can use either your Strength or your Dexterity, since the dagger has the finesse property. Two-Handed This weapon requires two hands to use. Versatile This weapon can be used with one or two hands. A damage value in parentheses appears with the property—the damage when the weapon is used with two hands to make a melee attack.

Adventuring Gear Item Cost Weight Abacus 2 gp 2 lb. Acid (vial) 25 gp 1 lb. Alchemist's fire (flask) 50 gp 1 lb. Ammunition Arrows (20) 1 gp 1 lb. Blowgun needles (50) 1 gp 1 lb. Crossbow bolts (20) 1 gp 1½ lb. Sling bullets (20) 4 cp 1½ lb. Antitoxin (vial) 50 gp — Arcane focus Crystal 10 gp 1 lb. Orb 20 gp 3 lb. Rod 10 gp 2 lb. Staff 5 gp 4 lb. Wand 10 gp 1 lb. Backpack 2 gp 5 lb. Ball bearings (bag of 1,000) 1 gp 2 lb. Barrel 2 gp 70 lb. Basket 4 sp 2 lb. Bedroll 1 gp 7 lb. Bell 1 gp — Blanket 5 sp 3 lb. Block and tackle 1 gp 5 lb. Book 25 gp 5 lb. Bottle, glass 2 gp 2 lb. Bucket 5 cp 2 lb. Caltrops (bag of 20) 1 gp 2 lb. Candle 1 cp — Case, crossbow bolt 1 gp 1 lb. Case, map or scroll 1 gp 1 lb. Chain (10 feet) 5 gp 10 lb. Chalk (1 piece) 1 cp — Chest 5 gp 25 lb. Climber's kit 25 gp 12 lb. Clothes, common 5 sp 3 lb. Clothes, costume 5 gp 4 lb. Clothes, fine 15 gp 6 lb. Clothes, traveler's 2 gp 4 lb. Component pouch 25 gp 2 lb. Crowbar 2 gp 5 lb. Druidic focus Sprig of mistletoe 1 gp — Totem 1 gp — Wooden staff 5 gp 4 lb. Yew wand 10 gp 1 lb. Fishing tackle 1 gp 4 lb. Flask or tankard 2 cp 1 lb. Grappling hook 2 gp 4 lb. Hammer 1 gp 3 lb. Hammer, sledge 2 gp 10 lb. Healer's kit 5 gp 3 lb. Holy symbol Amulet 5 gp 1 lb. Emblem 5 gp — Reliquary 5 gp 2 lb. Holy water (flask) 25 gp 1 lb. Hourglass 25 gp 1 lb. Hunting trap 5 gp 25 lb. Ink (1 ounce bottle) 10 gp — Ink pen 2 cp — Jug or pitcher 2 cp 4 lb. Ladder (10-foot) 1 sp 25 lb. Lamp 5 sp 1 lb. Lantern, bullseye 10 gp 2 lb. Lantern, hooded 5 gp 2 lb. Lock 10 gp 1 lb. Magnifying glass 100 gp — Manacles 2 gp 6 lb. Mess kit 2 sp 1 lb. Mirror, steel 5 gp 1/2 lb. Oil (flask) 1 sp 1 lb. Paper (one sheet) 2 sp — Parchment (one sheet) 1 sp — Perfume (vial) 5 gp — Pick, miner's 2 gp 10 lb. Piton 5 cp 1/4 lb. Poison, basic (vial) 100 gp — Pole (10-foot) 5 cp 7 lb. Pot, iron 2 gp 10 lb. Potion of healing 50 gp 1/2 lb. Pouch 5 sp 1 lb. Quiver 1 gp 1 lb. Ram, portable 4 gp 35 lb. Rations (1 day) 5 sp 2 lb. Robes 1 gp 4 lb. Rope, hempen (50 feet) 1 gp 10 lb. Rope, silk (50 feet) 10 gp 5 lb. Sack 1 cp 1/2 lb. Scale, merchant's 5 gp 3 lb. Sealing wax 5 sp — Shovel 2 gp 5 lb. Signal whistle 5 cp — Signet ring 5 gp — Soap 2 cp — Spellbook 50 gp 3 lb. Spikes, iron (10) 1 gp 5 lb. Spyglass 1,000 gp 1 lb. Tent, two-person 2 gp 20 lb. Tinderbox 5 sp 1 lb. Torch 1 cp 1 lb. Vial 1 gp — Waterskin 2 sp 5 lb. (full) Whetstone 1 cp 1 lb.

Mounts and Vehicles

Mounts Item Cost Speed Carrying Capacity Camel 50gp 50ft. 480 lb Donkey or Mule 8gp 40ft. 420 lb Elephant 200gp 40ft. 1320 lb Horse, draft 50gp 40ft. 540 lb Horse, riding 75gp 60ft. 480 lb Mastiff 25gp 40ft. 195 lb Pony 30gp 40ft. 225 lb Warhorse 400gp 60ft. 540 lb

Tack, Harness, and Drawn Vehicles Item Cost Weight Barding x4 x2 Bit and bridle 2gp 1 lb Carriage 100gp 600 lb Cart 15gp 200 lb Chariot 250gp 100 lb Feed (per day) 5cp 10 lb Saddle Exotic 60gp 40 lb Military 20gp 30 lb Pack 5gp 15 lb Riding 10gp 25 lb Saddlebags 4gp 8 lb Sled 20gp 300 lb Stabling (per day) 5sp - Wagon 35gp 400 lb

Waterborne Vehicles Item Cost Speed Galley 30,000gp 4 mph Keelboat 3,000gp 1 mph Longship 10,000gp 3 mph Rowboat 50gp 1.5 mph Sailing Ship 10,000gp 2 mph Warship 25,000gp 2.5 mph

Traveling

Map Travel Paces

First and second level spellscasting services are easy enough to find in a decently sized city or town.Third level and higher spells are much more rare and can only be found with any amount of regularity in a large city, perhaps home to a University or Temple.Often times a spellcaster might ask for a service rather than monetary payment.² Disadvantage on Dexterity (Stealth) checksProperties Abbreviations Below:

Below are guidelines for traveling in different sized map areas at different paces (slow, normal, and fast.)

Dungeon Slow Pace Normal Pace Fast Pace 20 sq./min 30 sq./min 40 sq./min 1 square = 10 feet

City Slow Pace Normal Pace Fast Pace 2 sq./min 3 sq./min 4 sq./min 1 square = 100 feet

Province Slow Pace Normal Pace Fast Pace 2 hexes/hour

or 18 hexes/day 3 hexes/hour

or 24 hexes/day 4 hexes/hour

or 30 hexes/day 1 hex = 1 miles

Kingdom Slow Pace Normal Pace Fast Pace 1 hex/3 hours

or 3 hexes/day 1 hex/2 hours

or or 4 hexes/day 1 hex/1.5 hours

or 5 hexes/day 1 hex = 6 miles

Travel Paces

Below are guidelines for how fast a PC can travel on foot in actual distances at different paces (slow, normal and fast.)

Fast Minute Hour Day Effect 400 feet 4 miles 30 miles -5 to passive perception score

Normal Minute Hour Day Effect 300 ft 3 miles 24 miles —

Slow Minute Hour Day Effect 200 ft 2 miles 18 miles Able to stealth

Calculating Your Party's Pace Minute Hour Day Pace Effect Speed X 10 ft. Speed ÷ 10 mi. Speed X 0.6 mi. Effect based on pace

Pace Effects Slow Normal Fast Use 2/3 base speed, able to stealth No effect Use 1.33 base speed, -5 passive perception

Encounter Distances

Terrain Encounter Distance Arctic, desert, farmland, or grassland 6d6 x 10 feet Forest, swamp, or woodland 2d8 x 10 feet Hills or wastelands 2d10 x 10 feet Jungle 2d6 x 10 feet Mountains 4d10 x 10 feet

Audible Distance Trying to be quiet 2d6 x 5 feet Normal noise level 2d6 x 10 feet Very loud 2d6 x 50 feet

Outdoor Visibility Clear day, no obstructions 2 miles Rain 1 mile Fog 100 to 300 feet From a height x 20

Vision and Light

Obscuration Hindrance Examples Lightly Obscured Disadvantage on Perception checks relying on sight Dim light, patchy fog, moderate foliage Heavily Obscured Blinded condition Darkness, opaque fog, dense foliage

Mundane Light Sources Source Bright Light Dim Light Duration Candle 5 feet +5 feet 6 hours Lamp 15 feet +30 feet 6 hours Lantern, bullseye 60 foot cone +60 feet 6 hours Lantern, hooded

Lowered Hood 30 feet

- +30 feet

+ 5 feet 6 hours

- Torch 20 feet +20 feet 1 hour Magic Sources Source Bright Light Dim Light Duration Continual Flame 20 feet +20 feet Until dispelled Dancing Lights — 10 feet 1 minute Faerie Fire — 10 feet 1 minute Flame Blade 10 feet + 10 feet 10 minutes Flaming Sphere 20 feet +20 feet 1 minute Holy Aura — 5 feet 1 minute Light 20 feet +20 feet 1 hour Moonbeam — 5 ft cyl 1 minute Prismatic Wall 100 feet +100 feet 10 minutes Wall of Fire 60 feet +60 feet 1 minute

Traps

Save DCs and Attack Bonus Trap Danger Save DC Attack Bonus Setback 10-11 +3 to +5 Dangerous 12-15 +6 to +8 Deadly 16-20 +9 to +12

Damage Severity and Level Character Level Setback Dangerous Deadly 1st-4th 1d10 2d10 4d10 5th-10th 2d10 4d10 10d10 11th-16th 4d10 10d10 18d10 17th-20th 10d10 18d10 24d10

Improvizing Damage

Damage Example 1d10 Burned by coals, hit by a falling bookcase, pricked by a poison needle 2d10 Being struck by lightning, stumbling into a fire pit 4d10 Hit by falling rubble in a collapsing tunnel, stumbling into a vat of acid 10d10 Crushed by compacting walls, hit by whirling steel blades, wading through a lava stream 18d10 Being submerged in lava, being hit by a crashing flying fortress 24d10 Tumbling into a vortex of fire on the Elemental Plane of Fire, being crushed in the jaws of a godlike creature or a moon-sized monster

Destroying Objects

Object Armor Class Substance AC Cloth 11 Paper 11 Rope 11 Crystal 13 Glass 13 Ice 13 Wood 15 Bone 15 Stone 17 Iron 19 Steel 19 Mithril 21 Adamantine 23

Object Hit Points Size Weak Tough TINY

Bottle, Lock 1d4 2d4 SMALL

Chest, Chain 1d6 3d6 MEDIUM

Barrel, Chandelier 1d8 4d8 LARGE

Cart, Window 1d10 5d10 HUGE+

Wagon, Hut DM's Discretion

Resting

A period of downtime lasting at least one hour, during which time you can do nothing more strenuous than eating, drinking, reading, or tending to wounds.

You regain the use of abilities, features, and resources that are refreshed by taking a Short Rest.

You are allowed to expend one of your accumulated Hit Die by rolling a die of the corresponding type. You regain hit points equal to the rolled value + your Constitution modifier. Afterwards, you may choose to spend another Hit Die.

A short rest is a period of downtime, at least 1 hour long, during which a character does nothing more strenuous that eating, drinking, reading, and tending to wounds. A character can spend one or more Hit Dice at the end of a short rest, up to the character's maximum number of Hit Dice, which is equal to the character's level. For each Hit Dice spent in this way, the player rolls the die and adds the character's Constitution modifier to it. The character regains hit points equal to the total. The player can decide to spend an additional Hit Die after each roll. A character regains some spent Hit Dice upon finishing a long rest, as explained below.

A period of extended downtime lasting at least eight hours, during which time you must either sleep or perform only light activities such as talking, eating, or standing watch. These activities can occupy no more than 2 hours of your Long Rest. Performing more than an hour of strenuous activity such as walking or fighting will also interrupt your Long Rest. You may only benefit from one Long Rest in a 24-hour period and you must begin the rest with at least one hit point.

You regain the use of abilities, features, and resources that are refreshed by a long rest

You regain all of your lost hit points unless otherwise indicated.

You regain a number of Hit Die equal to up half of your total possible Hit Die.

A long rest is a period of extended downtime, at least 8 hours long, during which a character sleeps or performs light activity: reading, talking, eating or standing watch for no more than 2 hours. If the rest in interrupted by a period of strenuous activity - at least 1 hour of waking, fighting, casting spells, or similar adventuring activity - the characters must begin the rest again to gain any benefit from it. At the end of a long rest, a character regains all lost hit points. The character also regains spent Hit Dice, up to a number of dice equal to half of the character's total number of them. For example, if a character has eight Hit Dice, he or she can regain four spent Hit Dice upon finishing a long rest. A character can't benefit from more than one long rest in a 24-hour period, and a character must have at least 1 hit point at the start of the rest to gain its benefits.

Weather

d20 Temperature 1-14 Normal for the season 15-17 1d4 x 10 degrees Fahrenheit colder than normal 18-20 1d4 x 10 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than normal

d20 Wind 1-12 None 13-17 Light 18-20 Strong

d20 Precipitation 1-12 None 13-17 Light rain or light snowfall 18-20 Heavy rain or heavy snowfall

Languages

Standard Languages

Language Typical Speakers Script Common Humans Common Dwarvish Dwarves Dwarvish Elvish Elves Elvish Giant Ogres, giants Dwarvish Gnomish Gnomes Dwarvish Goblin Goblinoids Dwarvish Halfling Halflings Common Orc Orcs Dwarvish

Exotic Languages

Language Typical Speakers Script Abyssal Demons Infernal Celestial Celestials Celestial Draconic Dragons, dragonborn Draconic Deep Speech Mind Flayers, Beholders — Infernal Devils Infernal Primordial Elementals Dwarvish Sylvan Fey creatures Elvish Undercommon Underdark traders Elvish

Foraging

Foraging DCs Food and Water Availbality Survival DC Abundant food and water 10 Limited food and water sources 15 Very little, if any, food and water souurces 20

If multiple charactes forage, each character makes a separate check. A foraging character finds nothing on a failure. On a successful check, roll 1d6 + wisdom modifier to determine how much food (in pounds) and water (in galloons) the character finds. Make a separate roll for food and water.

Tying Knots

The creature tying the knot makes an Intelligence (Sleight of Hand) check

The total of the check equals the DC to untie the knot with another Intelligence (Sleight of Hand) check or to slip out of the knot with an Dexterity (Acrobatics) check.

Random Tables

Quick Find

d12 Find 1 Artwork 2 Body 3 Food or drink 4 Jewelry 5 Key 6 Letter 7 Magic herbs 8 Map 9 Monster parts 10 Secret message 11 Signet or insignia 12 Tome

Something Happened

d20 Event 1 A door opens 2 A fire starts 3 A meteor shoots across the sky 4 A monster appears 5 A screech pierces the air 6 A storm begins 7 A strange star appears in the sky 8 A strong gust of wind blows through 9 A tremor shakes the ground 10 Someone experiences déjà vu 11 Someone gets angry 12 Someone glimpses the future 13 Someone has a sense of foreboding 14 Someone has to go to the bathroom 15 Something spills or falls to the ground 16 Something isn't where it's supposed to be 17 The lights go out 18 The sun comes out 19 There's a foul smell in the air 20 Unexplained magic occurs

Dungeon Hazards

d20 Hazard 1-3 Brown Mold 4-8 Green slime 9-10 Shrieker 11-15 Spiderwebs 16-17 Violet fungus 18-20 Yellow mold

Dungeon Obstacles

d20 Obstacle 1 Antilife aura with a radius of 1d10 x 10 ft.; while in the aura, living creatures can't regain hit points 2 Battering winds reduce speed by half, impose disadvantage on ranged attack rolls 3 Blade barrier blocks passage 4-8 Cave-in 9-12 Chasm 1d4 x 10 ft. wide and 2d6 x 10 ft. deep, possibly connected to other levels of the dungeon 13-14 Flooding leaves 2d10 ft. of water in the area; create nearby upward-sloping passages, raised floors, or rising stairs to contain the water 15 Lava flows through the area (50% chance of a stone bridge crossing it) 16 Overgrown mushrooms block progress and most be hacked down (25% chance of a mold or fungus dungeon hazard hidden among them) 18 Poisonous gas (deals 1d6 poison damage per minute of exposure) 18 Reverse gravity effect causes creatures to fall towards the ceiling 19 Wall of fire blocks passage 20 Wall of force blocks passage

Traps

Trap Trigger

d6 Trigger 1 Stepped on (floor, stairs) 2 Moved through (doorway, hallway) 3 Touched (doorknob, statue) 4 Opened (door, treasure chest) 5 Looked at (mural, arcane symbol) 6 Moved

Trap Severity

d6 Severity 1-2 Setback 3-5 Dangerous 6 Deadly

Trap Effect

d100 Effect 01-04 Magic missiles shoot from a statue or object 05-07 Collapsing staircase creates a ramp that deposits characters into a pit at its lower end` 08-10 Ceiling block falls, or entire ceiling collapses 11-12 Ceiling lowers slowly into locked room 13-14 Chute opens in floor 15-16 Clanging noise attracts nearby monsters 17-19 Touching an object triggers a disintegrate spell 20-23 Door or other object is coated with contact poison 24-27 Fire shoots out from wall, floor, or object 28-30 Touching an object triggers a flesh to stone spell 31-33 Floor collapses or is an illusion 34-36 Vent releases gas: blinding, acidic, obscuring, paralyzing, poisonous, or sleep-inducing 37-39 Floor tiles are electrified 40-43 Glyph of warding 44-46 Huge wheeled statue rolls down corridor 47-49 Lightning bolt shoots from wall or object 50-52 Locked room floods with water or acid 53-56 Darts shoot out of an opened chest 57-59 A weapon, suit of armor, or rug animates and attacks when touched (see "Animated objects" in the Monster Manual) 60-62 Pendulum, either bladed or weighted as a maul, swings across the room or hall 63-67 Hidden pit opens beneath characters (25% chance that a black pudding or gelatinous cube fills the bottom of the pit) 68-70 Hidden pit floods with acid or fire 71-73 Locking pit floods with water 74-77 Scything blade emerges from wall or object 78-81 Spears (possibly poisoned) spring out 82-84 Brittle stairs collapse over spikes 85-88 Thunderwave knocks characters into a pit or spikes 89-91 Steel or stone jaws restrain a character 92-94 Stone block smashes across hallway 95-97 Symbol 98-00 Walls slide together

Tricks

Trick Objects

d20 Object 1 Book 2 Brain preserved in a jar 3 Burning fire 4 Cracked gem 5 Door 6 Fresco 7 Furniture 8 Glass sculpture 9 Mushroom field 10 Painting 11 Plant or tree 12 Pool of water 13 Runes engraved on wall or floor 14 Skull 15 Sphere of magical energy 16 Statue 17 Stone Obelisk 18 Suit of armor 19 Tapestry or Rug 20 Target Dummy

d100 Trick Effect 01-06 Ages the first person to touch the object 04-06 The touched object animates, or it animates other objects nearby 07-10 Asks three skill-testing questions (if all three are answered correctly a reward appears) 11-13 Bestows resistances or vulnerability 14-16 Changes a character's alignment, personality, size, appearance, or sex when touched 17-19 Changes one substance into another, such as gold to lead or metal to brittle crystal 20-22 Creates a force field 23-26 Creates an illusion 27-29 Suppresses magic items for a time 30-32 Enlarges or reduces characters 33-35 >Magic mouth speaks a riddle 36-38 Confusion (targets all creatures within 10 ft.) 39-41 Gives directions (true or false) 42-44 Grants a wish 45-47 Flies about to avoid being touched 48-50 Casts geas on the characters 51-53 Increases, reduces, negates, or reverses gravity 54-56 Induces greed 57-59 Contains an imprisoned creature 60-62 Locks or unlocks exits 63-65 Offers a game of chance, with the promise of a reward or valuable information 66-68 Helps or harms certain types of creatures 69-71 Casts polymorph on the characters (lasts 1 hour) 72-75 Presents a puzzle or riddle 76-78 Prevents movement 79-81 Releases coins, false coins, gems, false gems, a magic item, or a map 82-84 Releases, summons, or turns into a monster 85-87 Casts suggestion on the characters 88-90 Wails loudly when touched 91-93 Talks (normal speech, nonsense, poetry and rhymes, singing, spellcasting, or screaming) 94-97 Teleports characters to another place 98-00 Swaps two or more character's minds

Madness Tables

Short-Term Madness

d100 Effect (lasts 1d10 minutes)1 01-20 The character retreats into his or her mind and becomes paralyzed. 21-30 The character becomes incapacitated and spends the duration screaming, laughing, or weeping. 31-40 The character becomes frightened and must use his or her action and movement each round to flee from the source of the fear. 41-50 The character begins babbling and is incapable of normal speech or spellcasting. 51-60 The character must use his or her action each round to attack the nearest creature. 61-70 The character experiences vivid hallucinations and has disadvantage on ability checks. 71-75 The character does whatever anyone tells him or her to do that isn't obviously self-destructive. 76-80 The character experiences an overpowering urge to eat something strange such as dirt, slime, or offal. 81-90 The character is stunned 91-100 The character falls unconscious

Long-Term Madness

d100 Effect (lasts 1d10 x 10 hours)1 01-10 The character feels compelled to repeat a specific activity over and over, such as washing hands, touching things, praying, or counting coins. 11-20 The character experiences vivid hallucinations and has disadvantage on ability checks. 21-30 The character suffers extreme paranoia. The character has disadvantage on Wisdom and Charisma checks. 31-40 The character regards something (usually the source of the madness) with intense revulsion, as if affected by the antipathy effect of the antipathy/sympathy spell. 41-45 The character experiences a powerful delusion. Choose a potion. The character imagines that he or she is under its effects. 46-55 The character becomes attached to a "Lucky charm," such as a person or an object, and has disadvantage on attack rolls, ability checks, and saving throws while more than 30 feet away from it. 56-65 The character is blinded (25%) or deafened (75%). 66-75 The character experiences uncontrollable tremors or tics, which imposes disadvantage on attack rolls, ability checks, and saving throws that involve Strength or Dexterity. 76-85 The character suffers from partial amnesia. The character knows who he or she is and retains racial traits and class features, but doesn't recognize other people or remember anything that happened before the madness took effect. 86-90 Whenever the character takes damage, he or she must succeed on a DC 15 Wisdom saving throw or be affected as though he or she failed a saving throw against the confusion spell. The confusion effect lasts for 1 minute. 91-95 The character loses the ability to speak. 96-100 The character falls unconscious. No amount of jostling or damage can wake the character.

Indefinite Madness

d100 Flaw (lasts until cured)1 01-15 "Being drunk keeps me sane" 16-25 "I keep whatever I find." 26-30 "I try to become more like someone else I know - adopting his or her style or dress, mannerisms, and name." 31-35 "I must bend the truth, exaggerate, or outright lie to be interesting to other people." 36-45 "Achieving my goal is the only thing of interest to me, and I'll ignore everything else to pursue it." 46-50 "I find it hard to care about anything that goes on around me." 51-55 "I don't like the way people judge me all the time." 56-70 "I am the smartest, wisest, strongest, fastest, and most beautiful person I know." 71-80 "I am convinced that powerful enemies are hunting me, and their agents are everywhere I go. I am sure they're watching me all the time." 81-85 "There's only one person I can trust. And only I can see this special friend." 86-95 "I can't take anything seriously. The more serious the situation, the funnier I find it." 96-100 "I've discovered that I really like killing people."

Demonic Madness

Madness of Baphomet

d100 Flaw (lasts until cured)1 01-20 "My anger consumes me. I can't be reasoned with when my rage has been stoked." 21-40 "I degenerate into beastly behavior, seeming more like a wild animal than a thinking being." 41-60 "The world is my hunting ground. Others are my prey." 61-80

"Hate comes easily to me and explodes into rage." 81-00

"I see those who oppose me not as a people, but as beasts meant to be preyed upon."

Madness of Demogorgon

d100 Flaw (lasts until cured)1 01-20 "Someone is plotting to kill me. I need to strike first to stop them." 21-40 "There is only one solution to my problems: kill them all!" 41-60 "There is more than one mind inside my head." 61-80

"If you don't agree with me, I'll beat you into submission to get my way." 81-00

"I can't allow anyone to touch anything that belongs to me. They might try to take it away from me."

Madness of Fraz-Urb'luu

d100 Flaw (lasts until cured)1 01-20 "I never let anyone know the truth about my actions or intentions, even if doing so would be beneficial to me." 21-40 "I have intermittent hallucinations and fits of catatonia." 41-60 "My mind wanders as I have elaborate fantasies that have no bearing on reality. When I return my focus to the world, I have a hard time remembering that it was just a daydream." 61-80

"I convince myself that things are true, even in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary." 81-00

"My perception of reality doesn't match anyone else's. It makes me prone to violent delusions that make no sense to anyone else."

Madness of Graz'zt

d100 Flaw (lasts until cured)1 01-20 “There is nothing in the world more important than me and my desires." 21-40 “Anyone who doesn't do exactly what I say doesn't deserve to live." 41-60 "Mine is the path of redemption. Anyone who says otherwise is intentionally misleading you." 61-80

“I will not rest until I have made someone else mine, and doing so is more Important to me than my own life—or the lives of others." 81-90 "My own pleasure is of paramount importance. Everything else, including social graces, is a traviality." 91-00 "Anything that can bring me happiness should be enjoyed immediately. There is no point to saving anything pleasurable for later."

Madness of Juiblex

d100 Flaw (lasts until cured)1 01-20 "I must consume everything I can!" 21-40 "I refuse to part with any of my possessions." 41-60 "I'll do everything I can to get others to eat and drink beyond their normal limits." 61-80

"I must possess as many material goods as I can." 81-00 "My personality is irrelevant. I am defined by what I consume."

Madness of Orcus

d100 Flaw (lasts until cured)1 01-20 "I often become withdrawn and moody, dwelling on the insufferable state of life." 21-40 "I am compelled to make the weak suffer." 41-60 "I have no compunction against tampering with the dead in my search to better understand death." 61-80

"I want to achieve the everlasting existence of undeath." 81-00 "I am awash in the awareness of life's futility."

Madness of Yeenogu

d100 Flaw (lasts until cured)1 01-20 "I get caught up in the flow of anger, and try to stoke others around me into forming an angry mob." 21-40 "The flesh of other intelligent creatures is delicious!" 41-60 "I rail against the laws and customs of civilization, attempting to return to a more primitive time." 61-80

"I hunger for the deaths for others, and am constantly starting fights in the hope of seeing bloodshed." 81-00 "I keep trophies from the bodies I have slain, turning them into adornments."

Madness of Zuggtmoy

d100 Flaw (lasts until cured)1 01-20 "I see visions in the world around me that others do not." 21-40 "I periodically slip into a catatonic state, staring off into the distance for long stretches at a time." 41-60 "I see an altered version of reality, with my mind convincing itself that things are true even in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary." 61-80

"My mind is slipping away, and my intelligence seems to wax and wane." 81-00 "I am constantly scratching at unseen fungal infections."

Dungeon Dressing

Noises

d100 Effect 01-05 Bang or slam 06 Bellowing 07 Buzzing 08-10 Chanting 11 Chiming 12 Chirping 13 Clanking 14 Clashing 15 Clicking 16 Coughing 17-18 Creaking 19 Drumming 20-23 Footsteps ahead 24-26 Footsteps approaching 27-29 Footsteps behind 30-31 Footsteps receding 32-33 Footsteps to the side 34-35 Giggling (faint) 36 Gong 37-39 Grating 40-41 Groaning 42 Grunting 43-44 Hissing 45 Horn or trumpet sounding 46 Howling 47-48 Humming 49 Jingling 50-53 knocking 54-55 Laughter 56-57 Moaning 58-60 Murmuring 61-62 Music 63 Rattling 64 Ringing 65-687 Rustling 69-72 Scratching or scrabbling 73-74 Screaming 75-77 Scuttling 78 Shuffling 79-80 Slithering 81 Snapping 82 Sneezing 83 Sobbing 84 Splashing 85 Splintering 86-87 Squeaking 88 Squealing 89-90 Tapping 91-92 Thud 93-94 Thumping 95 Tinkling 96 Twanging 97 Whining 98 Whispering 99-00 Whistling

Air

d100 Effect 01-60 Clear and damp 61-70 Clear and drafty 71-80 Clear but cold 81-83 Foggy or misty and cold 84-85 Clear, with mist covering floor 86-90 Clear and warm 91-93 Hazy and humid 95-96 Smoky or steamy 97-98 Clear, with smoke covering ceiling 99-00 Cleary and windy

Odor

d100 Effect 01-03 Acrid 04-05 Chlorine 06-39 Dank or moldy 40-49 Earthy 50-57 Manure 58-61 Metallic 62-65 Ozone 66-70 Putrid 71-75 Rotting vegetation 76-77 Salty and wet 78-82 Smoky 83-89 Stale 90-95 Sulfurous 96-00 Urine

General Features

d100 Item 01 Arrow, broken 02-04 Ashes 05-06 Bones 07 Bottle, broken 08 Chain, corroded 09 Club, splintered 10-019 Cobwebs 20 Coin, copper 21-22 Cracks, ceiling 23-24 Cracks, floor 25-26 Cracks, wall 27 Dagger hilt 28-29 Damp ceiling 30-33 Dampness, wall 34 Dried blood 35-41 Dripping blood 42-44 Dung 45-49 Dust 50 Flask, cracked 51 Food scraps 52 Fungi (common) 53-55 guano 56 hair or fur 57 Hammer head, cracked 58 Helmet, badly dented 59 Iron bar, bent and rusted 60 Javelin head, blunt 61 Leather boot 62-64 Leaves and twigs 65-68 Mold (common) 69 Pick handle 70 Pole, broken (5 ft. long) 71 Pottery shards 72-73 Rags 74 Rope, rotten 75-76 Rubble and dirt 77 Sack, torn 78-80 Slime (harmless) 81 Spike, rusted 82-83 Sticks 84 Stones, small 85 Straw 86 Sword blade, broken 87 Teeth or fangs, scattered 88 Torch stub 89 Wall Scratching 90-91 Water, large puddle 92-93 Water, small puddle 94-95 Water, trickle 96 Wax blob (candle stub) 97 Wax drippings 98-00 Wood pieces, rotting

General Furnishing

d100 Item 01 Altar 02 Armchair 03 Armoire 04 Arras or curtain 05 Bag 06 Barrel (40 gallon) 07-08 Bed 09 Bench 10 Blanket 11 Box (large) 12 Brazier and charcoal 13 Bucket 14 Buffet cabinet 15 Bunks 16 Butt (huge cask, 125 gallons) 17 Cabinet 18 Candelabrum 19 Carpet (large) 20 Cask (40 gallons) 21 Chandelier 22 Charcoal 23-24 Chair, plain 25 Chair, padded 26 Chair, padded, or divan 27 Chest, large 28 Chest, medium 29 Chest of drawers 30 Closet (wardrobe) 31 Coal 32-33 Couch 34 Crate 35 Cresset 36 Cupboard 37 Cushion 38 Dais 39 Desk 40-42 Fireplace and wood 43 Fireplace with mantle 44 Firkin (small cask, 10 gallons) 45 Fountain 46 Fresco 47 Grindstone 48 Hamper 49 Hassock 50 Hogshead (large cask, 65 gallons) 51 Idol (large) 52 Keg (small barrel, 20 gallons) 53 Loom 54 Mat 55 Mattress 56 Pail 57 Painting 58-60 Pallet 61 Pedestal 62-64 Pegs 65 Pillow 66 Pipe (large cask, 105 gallons) 67 Quilt 68-70 Rug (small or medium) 71 Rushes 72 Sack 73 Sconce 74 Screen 75 Sheet 76-77 Shelf 78 Shrine 79 Sideboard 80 Sofa 81 Staff, normal 82 Stand 83 Statue 84 Stool, high 85 Stool, normal 86 Table, large 87 Table, long 88 Table, low 89 Table, round 90 Table, small 91 Table, trestle 92 Tapestry 93 Throne 94 Trunk 95 Tub 96 Tun (huge cask, 250 gallons) 97 Urn 98 Wall basin and font 99 Wood billets 00 Workbench

Religious Articles and Furnishings

d100 Item 01-05 Altar 06-08 Bells 09-11 Brazier 12 Candelabra 13-14 Candles 15 Candlesticks 16 Cassocks 17 Chimes 18-19 Cloth, altar 20-23 Columns or pillars 24 Curtain or tapestry 25 Drum 26-27 Font 28-29 Gong 30-35 Holy or unholy symbol 36-37 Holy or unholy writings 38-43 Idol 44-48 Incense Burner 49 Kneeling bench 50-53 Lamp 54 Lectern 55 Mosaic 56-58 Offertory container 59 Paintings or frescoes 60-61 Pews 62 Pipes, musical 63 Prayer rug 64 Pulpit 65 Rail 66-69 Robes 70-71 Screen 72-76 Shrine 77 Side chairs 78-79 Stand 80-82 Statue 83 Throne 84-85 Thurible 86-90 Tripod 91-97 Vestments 98-99 Votive light 00 Whistle

Mage Furnishings

d100 Item 01-03 Alembic 04-05 Balance and weights 06-09 Beaker 10 Bellows 11-14 Book 15-16 Bottle 17 Bowl 18 Box 19-22 Brazier 23 Cage 24 Candle 25-26 Candlestick 27-28 Cauldron 29-30 Chalk 31-32 Crucible 33 Crystal ball 34 Decanter 35 Desk 36 Dish 37-40 Flask or jar 41 Funnel 42 Furnace 43-44 Herbs 45 Horn 46-17 Hourglass 48-49 Jug 50 Kettle 51 Ladle 52 Lamp or lantern 53 Lens (concave or convex) 54 Magic circle 55 Mortar and pestle 56 Pan 57-58 Parchment 59 Pentacle 60 Pentagram 61 Pipe, smoking 62 Pot 63 Prism 64-65 Quill 66-68 Retort 69 Rod, mixing or stirring 70-72 Scroll 73 Sexton 74-75 Skull 76 Spatula 77 Spoon, measuring 78 Stand 79 Stool 80 Stuffed animal 81 Tank (container) 82 Tongs 83 Tripod 84 Tube (container) 85-86 Tube (piping) 87 Tweezers 88-90 Vial 91 Water clock 92 Wire 93-00 Workbench

Utensils and Personal Items

d100 Item 01 Awl 02 Bandages 03 Basin 04-05 Basket 06-07 Book 08-09 Bottle 10 Bowl 11 Box 12-13 Brush 14 Candle 15 Candle snuffer 16 Candlestick 17 Cane or walking stick 18 Case 19 Casket (small) 20-21 Coffer 22 Cologne or perfume 23 Comb 24 Cup 25 Decanter 26-27 Dish 28 Ear spoon 29 Ewer 30 Flagon, mug, or tankard 31-32 Flask or jar 33 Food 34 Fork 35 Grater 36 Grinder 37 Horn, drinking 38 Hourglass 39 Jug or pitcher 40 Kettle 41 Key 42 Knife 43 Knucklebones or dice 44 Ladle 45-46 Lamp or lantern 47-48 Mirror 49 Needle(s) 50 Oil, cooking 51 Oil, fuel 52 Oil, scented 53 Pan 54-55 Parchment 56 Pipe, musical 57 Pipe, smoking 58 Plate, platter, or saucer 59 Pot 60-61 Pouch 62 Powder puff 63 Quill 64 Razor 65 Rope 66 Salve or unguent 67-68 Scroll 69 Shaker 70 Sifter or strainer 71-72 Soap 73 Spigot 74 Spoon 75 Stopper 76-77 Statuette or figurine 78-79 Thread 80-82 Tinderbox (with flint and steel) 83 Towel 84 Tray 85 Trivet or tripod 86 Tureen 87-88 Twine 89 Missing Entry 90 Vase 91-92 Vial 93 Washcloth 94 Whetstone 95-96 Wig 97-98 Wool 99-00 Yarn

Container Contents

d100 Item 01-03 Ash 04-06 Bark 07-09 Bodily organs 10-14 Bones 15-17 Cinders 18-22 Crystals 23-26 Dust 27-28 Fibers 29-31 Gelatin 32-35 Grains 36-38 Grease 39-41 Husks 42-46 Leaves 47-54 Liquid, thin 55-59 Liquid, viscous 60-61 Lumps, unidentifiable 62-64 Oil 65-68 Paste 69-71 Pellets 72-84 Powder 85-86 Semiliquid suspension 87-88 Skin or hide 89-90 Spheres (metal, stone, or wood) 91-92 Splinters 93-94 Stalks 95-97 Strands 98-00 Strips

Books, Scrolls, and Tomes

d100 Contents 01-02 Account records 03-04 Alchemist's notebook 05-06 Almanac 07-08 Bestiary 09-11 Biography 12-14 Book of heraldry 15 Book of myths 16 Book of pressed flowers 17 Calendar 18-22 Catalog 23-24 Contract 25-27 Diary 28-29 Dictionary 30-32 Doodles or sketches 33 Forged document 34 Grammar workbook 35-36 Heretical text 37-41 Historical text 42-43 Last will and testament 44-45 Legal code 46-53 Letter 54 Lunatic's ravings 55 Magic tricks (not a spellbook) 56 Magic scroll 57-59 Map or atlas 60 Memoir 61-62 Navigational chart or star chart 63-64 Novel 65 Painting 66-67 Poetry 68-69 Prayer book 70 Property deed 71-74 Recipe book or cookbook 75 Record or a criminal trial 76 Royal proclamation 77-78 Sheet music 79 Spellbook 80 Text on armor making 81-82 Text on astrology 83-84 Text on brewing 85-86 Text on exotic flora or fauna 87-88 Text on herbalism 89-90 Text on local flora 91-92 Text on mathematics 93 Text on masonry 94 Text on medicine 95 Theological text 96 Tome of forbidden lore 97-99 Travelogue for an exotic land 00 Travelogue of the planes

Trinkets

Player's Handbook Trinkets

d100 Trinket 1 A mummified goblin hand 2 A piece of crystal that faintly glows in the moonlight 3 A gold coin minted in an unknown land 4 A diary written in a language you don't know 5 A brass ring that never tarnishes 6 An old chess piece made from glass 7 A pair of knucklebone dice, each with a skull symbol on the side that would normally show six pips 8 A small idol depicting a nightmarish creature that gives you unsettling dreams when you sleep near it 9 A rope necklace from which dangles four mummified elf fingers 10 The deed for a parcel of land in a realm unknown to you 11 A -ounce block made from an unknown material 12 A small cloth doll skewered with needles 13 A tooth from an unknown beast 14 An enormous scale, perhaps from a dragon 15 A bright green feather 16 An old divination card bearing your likeness 17 A glass orb filled with moving smoke 18 A -pound egg with a bright red shell 19 A pipe that blows bubbles 20 A glass jar containing a weird bit of flesh floating in pickling fluid 21 A tiny gnome-crafted music box that plays a song you dimly remember from your childhood 22 A small wooden statuette of a smug halfling 23 A brass orb etched with strange runes 24 A multicolored stone disk 25 A tiny silver icon of a raven 26 A bag containing forty-seven humanoid teeth, one of which is rotten 27 A shard of obsidian that always feels warm to the touch 28 A dragon's bony talon hanging from a plain leather necklace 29 A pair of old socks 30 A blank book whose pages refuse to hold ink, chalk, graphite, or any other substance or marking 31 A silver badge in the shape of a five-pointed star 32 A knife that belonged to a relative 33 A glass vial filled with nail clippings 34 A rectangular metal device with two tiny metal cups on one end that throws sparks when wet 35 A white, sequined glove sized for a human 36 A vest with one hundred tiny pockets 37 A small, weightless stone block 38 A tiny sketch portrait of a goblin 39 An empty glass vial that smells of perfume when opened 40 A gemstone that looks like a lump of coal when examined by anyone but you 41 A scrap of cloth from an old banner 42 A rank insignia from a lost legionnaire 43 A tiny silver bell without a clapper 44 A mechanical canary inside a gnomish lamp 45 A tiny chest carved to look like it has numerous feet on the bottom 46 A dead sprite inside a clear glass bottle 47 A metal can that has no opening but sounds as if it is filled with liquid, sand, spiders, or broken glass (your choice) 48 A glass orb filled with water, in which swims a clockwork goldfish 49 A silver spoon with an 'M' engraved on the handle 50 A whistle made from gold-colored wood 51 A dead scarab beetle the size of your hand 52 Two toy soldiers, one with a missing head 53 A small box filled with different-sized buttons 54 A candle that cant be lit 55 A tiny cage with no door 56 An old key 57 An indecipherable treasure map 58 A hilt from a broken sword 59 A rabbit's foot 60 A glass eye 61 A cameo carved in the likeness of a hideous person 62 A silver skull the size of a coin 63 An alabaster mask 64 A pyramid of sticky black incense that smells very bad 65 A nightcap that, when worn, gives you pleasant dreams 66 A single caltrop made from bone 67 A gold monocle frame without the lens 68 A -inch cube, each side painted a different color 69 A crystal knob from a door 70 A small packet filled with pink dust 71 A fragment of a beautiful song, written as musical notes on two pieces of parchment 72 A silver teardrop earring made from a real teardrop 73 The shell of an egg painted with scenes of human misery in disturbing detail 74 A fan that, when unfolded, shows a sleeping cat 75 A set of bone pipes 76 A four-leaf clover pressed inside a book discussing manners and etiquette 77 A sheet of parchment upon which is drawn a complex mechanical contraption 78 An ornate scabbard that fits no blade you have found so far 79 An invitation to a party where a murder happened 80 A bronze pentacle with an etching of a rat's head in its center 81 A purple handkerchief embroidered with the name of a powerful archmage 82 Half of a floorplan for a temple, castle, or some other structure 83 A bit of folded cloth that, when unfolded, turns into a stylish cap 84 A receipt of deposit at a bank in a far-flung city 85 A diary with seven missing pages 86 An empty silver snuffbox bearing an inscription on the surface that says "dreams" 87 An iron holy symbol devoted to an unknown god 88 A book that tells the story of a legendary hero's rise and fall, with the last chapter missing 89 A vial of dragon blood 90 An ancient arrow of elven design 91 A needle that never bends 92 An ornate brooch of dwarven design 93 An empty wine bottle bearing a pretty label that says, "The Wizard of Wines Winery, Red Dragon Crush, -W" 94 A mosaic tile with a multicolored, glazed surface 95 A petrified mouse 96 A black pirate flag adorned with a dragon's skull and crossbones 97 A tiny mechanical crab or spider that moves about when it's not being observed 98 A glass jar containing lard with a label that reads, "Griffon Grease" 99 A wooden box with a ceramic bottom that holds a living worm with a head on each end of it's body 100 A metal urn containing the ashes of a hero

Elemental Evil Trinkets

d100 Trinket 1 A Compass that always points to Mulmaster. 2 A paper fan that won't produce a breeze no matter how hard it's waved. 3 A petrified potato that resembles someone important to you. 4 A glass cup that can only be filled half way no matter how much liquid is poured into it. 5 A mirror that only shows the back of your head. 6 A small glass bird that when set down near water dips its head in as if to get a drink. 7 A lady's coin purse containing two sharp fangs. 8 A small sea conch with the words "From the beginning" painted on the lip. 9 A frost-covered silver locket that's frozen shut. 10 A seal which imprints a mysterious, unknown coat of arms into hard rock. 11 A small wooden doll that when held brings back fond memories. 12 A small handmirror which only reflects inanimate objects. 13 A glass eyeball that looks about of its own accordance, and can roll around. 14 A glass orb that replicates yesterday's weather inside itself. 15 A drinking cup, that randomly fills with fresh or salt water. Refilling once emptied. 16 A deep blue piece of flint, that when struck with steel produces not a spark but a drop of water. 17 A conch shell which is always damp and constantly drips saltwater. 18 A charred, half-melted pewter clasp that glows as if smoldering but releases no heat. 19 A clockwork finch that flaps its wings in the presence of a breeze. 20 A unbreakable sealed jar of glowing water that hums when shaken. 21 A small, finely polished geode whose crystals slowly fade between every color of the spectrum. 22 A rough stone eye pulled from a petrified creature. 23 A stone smoking pipe that never needs lighting. 24 A small whistle, that when blown, whispers a name of a person or place unknown to you, instead of the whistle sound. 25 A fist sized rock that "beats" like a heart. 26 A pair of bronze scissors in the shape of a pair of leaping dolphins. 27 A bronze oil lamp which is rumored to have once held a genie. 28 A single gauntlet inscribed with a fire motif and an unfamiliar name in Primordial. 29 A one-eyed little fish inside a spherical vial, much bigger than the vial's neck. He has a cunning look. 30 The tiny skull of a rabbit that whispers scathing insults when nobody is looking. 31 A rag doll in the likeness of an owlbear. 32 The desiccated body of a small eight-legged black lizard. 33 A small toy boat made with a walnut shell, toothpick, and piece of cloth. 34 A small pocket mirror that slowly fogs over while held. 35 Wind chimes that glow when the wind blows. 36 A small, clay square with an unknown rune etched into one side. 37 A tea kettle that heats itself when filled with water. 38 An old scratched monocle which shows an underwater landscape whenever someone looks through it. 39 A rose carved from coral. 40 A set of dice with elemental symbols and primordial runes instead of pips or numbers. 41 An amulet filled with liquid that churns, freezes, or boils to match its wearer's mood. 42 A small silver bell that makes a sound like quiet, distant thunder when it's struck. 43 A small vial of black sand that glows slightly in the moonlight. 44 A small whale tooth with etched with an image of waves crashing upon a beach. 45 An hourglass in which the sands pour upward instead of downward. 46 A glass pendant with a hole in the center that a mild breeze always blows out of. 47 A soft feather that falls like a stone when dropped. 48 A large transparent gem that, when gripped tightly, whispers in Terran. 49 A small crystal snow globe that, when shaken, seems to form silhouettes of dancing forms. 50 Half of a palm-sized geode that pulses dimly with purple light. 51 A book filled with writing that only appears when the book is held underwater. 52 A sealed envelope made of red leather that you haven’t been able to open. It smells of campfire. 53 A locket of hair that is rumored to have come from a famed fire genasi. 54 Flint and steel that, when used to start a faire, creates a random colored flame. 55 A blank piece of wet parchment that never seems to dry. 56 A small puzzle box made of brass, that is slightly warm to the touch. 57 A cloudy chunk of glass that is said to hold a spark of breath from a blue dragon. 58 A crude chalice made of coal. 59 A miniature brass horn, silent when played, but fills the air with the scent of warm and exotic spices. 60 An eye-sized blue pearl that floats in salt water. 61 A tuning fork made from a dark metal which glows with a pale, white light during thunderstorms. 62 A small vial that is always filled with the smell of autumn wind. 63 A clear marble that slowly rolls toward the nearest source of running water. 64 A small collapsible silver cup that perspires constantly when opened. 65 A hourglass that tells time with falling mist instead of sand. 66 An ornate razor, which only cuts in freezing cold temperature. 67 A shark tooth covered in tiny etched words from a lost language. 68 A large brass coin with no markings or images on it. 69 A small wooden box filled with a strange red clay. 70 A necklace with a small, rusted iron anchor. 71 A small brass flute adorned with silver wire that is always faintly sounding. 72 A red and black Aarakocra feather. 73 A palm-sized stone with a hole in it, through which can be heard a constantly whispering wind. 74 A small conch shell covered in black crystal. 75 A small music box made of brass. It features a pair of tiny automatons that resemble Azer working at a forge. 76 A glass jar containing the preserved corpse of an unfamiliar aquatic creature. 77 A piece of petrified wood carved into the shape of a seashell. 78 A wooden puzzle cube covered in elemental symbols. 79 A small stone cube that acts as a magnet when placed against another stone. 80 A ring made of a white metal. On the inside is a name etched in Auran. 81 A bracelet made of silvered fish hooks. 82 A journal filled with poetry hand-written in Primordial. 83 A yellow gemstone that glows dimly when a storm is nearby. 84 A charred chisel with an unfamiliar symbol stamped into its base. 85 A canteen filled with a foul smelling orange mud. 86 A faceless doll made of driftwood. 87 A heavy iron key bearing the name of a ship long lost to the sea. 88 A small jewelry box made from the shell of a turtle. 89 A chess piece fashioned to look like fire myrmidon. 90 A spinning top with an image of one of the four elements on each side. 91 A single hoop earring made of a porous red stone. 92 An arrowhead carved from sea salt 93 A small comb made of blue coral. 94 Seven small beads of sandstone on a string, all different colors. 95 A romance chapter book written in undercommon titled "Just one Layer of Grey". 96 A tiny, broken clockwork Harpy. 97 An ivory whale statuette. 98 A fist-sized cog, covered in barnacles. 99 An eyepatch made of obsidian and a black leather cord. 100 A glass bottle with a tiny ship of unfamiliar design inside.

World Building

NPC Building

Characteristics

1d20 Characteristic 1 Absentminded 2 Arrogant 3 Boorish 4 Chews Something 5 Clumsy 6 Curious 7 Dim Witted 8 Fiddles and Fidgets 9 Frequently uses wrong word 10 Friendly 11 Irritable 12 Prone to prediction of doom 13 Pronounced Scar 14 Slurs words, lisps, or stutters 15 Speaks loudly or whispers 16 Squints 17 Stares into distance 18 Suspicious 19 Uses colorful oaths and exclamations 20 Uses flowery speech or long words

Ideals

Good Ideals 1d6 Ideal 1 Beauty 2 Charity 3 Greater Good 4 Life 5 Respect 6 Self-sacrifice

Evil Ideals 1d6 Ideal 1 Domination 2 Greed 3 Might 4 Pain 5 Retribution 6 Slaughter

Lawful Ideals 1d6 Ideal 1 Community 2 Fairness 3 Honor 4 Logic 5 Responsibility 6 Tradition

Chaotic Ideals 1d6 Ideal 1 Change 2 Creativity 3 Freedom 4 Independence 5 No Limits 6 Whimsy

Neutral Ideals 1d6 Ideal 1 Balance 2 Knowledge 3 Live and let live 4 Moderation 5 Neutrality 6 People

Other Ideals 1d6 Ideal 1 Aspiration 2 Discovery 3 Glory 4 Nation 5 Redemption 6 Self-knowing

Bonds 1d10 Bonds 1 Dedicated to fulfill a personal goal 2 Protective of close family members 3 Protective of colleagues or compatriots 4 Loyal to a benefactor, patron or employer 5 Captivated by a romantic interest 6 Drawn to a special place 7 Protective of sentimental keepsake 8 Protective of valuable possession 9 Out for revenge 10 Roll 2 times (ignoring d10 result)

Flaws and Secrets 1d20 Flaw or Secret 1 Forbidden love or susceptibility to romance 2 Enjoys decadent pleasure 3 Arrogance 4 Envies another creature 5 Overpowering greed 6 Prone to rage 7 Has powerful enemy 8 Specific Phobia 9 Shameful or scandalous story 10 Secret crime or misdeed 11 Possession of forbidden lore 12 Foolhardy bravery

Name Generator 1d20 Beginning Middle End 1 — bar — 2 — ched -a 3 — dell -ac 4 — far -ai 5 A- gran -al 6 Be- hal -am 7 De- jen -an 8 El- kel -ar 9 Fa- lim -ea 10 Jo- mor -el 11 Ki- net -er 12 La- penn -ess 13 Ma- quill -ett 14 Na- rond -ic 15 O- sark -id 16 Pa- shen -il 17 Re- tur -in 18 Si- vash -is 19 Ta- yor -or 20 Va- zen -us

Encounter Building

Use these charts to determine attack bonus, save DC, and damage for the trap.spell can supress the effects of madness, while aspell can rid a character of long-term madness. Depending on the source of the madness,ormight also prove effective.spell can supress the effects of madness, while aspell can rid a character of long-term madness. Depending on the source of the madness,ormight also prove effective.spell can supress the effects of madness. Aspell or more powerful magic is required to rid a character of indefinite madness.spell can supress the effects of madness. Aspell or more powerful magic is required to rid a character of indefinite madness.spell can supress the effects of madness. Aspell or more powerful magic is required to rid a character of indefinite madness.spell can supress the effects of madness. Aspell or more powerful magic is required to rid a character of indefinite madness.spell can supress the effects of madness. Aspell or more powerful magic is required to rid a character of indefinite madness.spell can supress the effects of madness. Aspell or more powerful magic is required to rid a character of indefinite madness.spell can supress the effects of madness. Aspell or more powerful magic is required to rid a character of indefinite madness.spell can supress the effects of madness. Aspell or more powerful magic is required to rid a character of indefinite madness.spell can supress the effects of madness. Aspell or more powerful magic is required to rid a character of indefinite madness.

You can use this process after you've already designed an encounter to determine its difficulty or you can use it to start an Encounter from scratch with a target difficulty in mind.

Step 1

Step 2

Step 3

Step 4

Encounter Difficulty Level Easy Med Hard Deadly 1 25 50 75 100 2 50 100 150 200 3 75 150 225 400 4 125 250 375 500 5 250 500 750 1100 6 300 600 900 1400 7 350 750 1100 1700 8 450 900 1400 2100 9 550 1100 1600 2400 10 600 1200 1900 2800 11 800 1600 2400 3600 12 1000 2000 3000 4500 13 1100 2200 3400 5100 14 1250 2500 3800 5700 15 1400 2800 4300 6400 16 1600 3200 4800 7200 17 2000 3900 5900 8800 18 2100 4200 6300 9500 19 2400 4900 7300 10900 20 2800 5700 8500 12700

Encounter EXP Multiplier # of Enemies Party Size & Modifier 1-2 3-5 6+ Single Enemy x 1.5 - x .5 Pair x 2 x 1.5 - Group (3-6) x 2.5 x 2 x 1.5 Gang (7-10) x 3 x 2.5 x 2 Mob (11-14) x 4 x 3 x 2.5 Horde (15+) x 5 x 4 x 3

Random Encounters Area Roll 1d20... Dangerous overworld area Once per hour of travel.

Once per 20 minutes of Rest during the day.

Once at night. Encounter on: 18-20 or 19-20 Uncivilized, unsettled, or unknown overworld area Once During the day.

Once per 20 minutes of Rest during the day.

Once at night. Encounter on: 17-20 or 18-20 Well-Traveled overworld area Once a day-night cycle Encounter on: 20 Structure or formation populated by hostiles Once per 15 minutes of rest or idle Encounter on: 17-20 or 18-20

Size Categories Size Space (ft) HP Examples Tiny 2.5x2.5 d4 (2.5) Hawk, Imp, Rat, Sprite Small 5x5 d6 (3.5) Giant rat, Goblin, Kobold Medium 5x5 d8 (4.5) Gnoll, Orc, Werewolf Large 10x10 d10 (5.5) Chimera, Hippogriff, Ogre Huge 15x15 d12 (6.5) Cyclops, Fire Giant, Treant Gargantuan 20+x20+ d10 (10.5) Ancient Dragon, Kraken

Book Indexes

Players Handbook

creating a dungeon, 72-73, 74, 99-105, 290-301 air quality, 105 creating an encounter, 81-85, 102 creator, 99-101 ecology, 102 encounters, 102 factions, 101-102 features, 102-105 goals, 72-73 hazards, 105 history, 101 inhabitants, 74, 101-102 light, 104-105 location, 99 map, 102-105, 311, 312, 314, 315 purpose, 101 random, 290-301 random encounters, 85-87, 106, 114-116, 118 sounds, 105 creating a magic item, 214-216, 284-285 sentient, 214-216 creating a monster, 273-283 class, 283 features, 280-281 quickly, 274-275 stat block, 275-279 creating a multiverse, 43-69 creating a campaign, 14, 25-41, 43-44, 125 creating an adventure, 5, 71-87, 99-105, 125-126 adventure seeds, 125-126 character goals, 72-74, 76 climax, 72, 75, 77 complications, 79-81 creating a dungeon, 72-73, 74, 99-105, 290-301 creating an encounter, 81-85, 102 dungeon, 99-105 elements, 71-72 event-based, 75-77 foreshadowing, 126 intrigue, 78 introduction, 72, 74, 77, 79 location-based, 72-75 maps, 72, 75, 77 moral quandaries, 79-80 mystery, 77-78 NPCs, 74, 75-76, 77, 78 random encounters, 85-87, 106, 114-116, 118 side quests, 81 structure, 72 twists, 80 type, 72-79 villain, 74, 75-76, 77, 78 creating an encounter, 81-85, 102 character objectives, 81 combat, 81-85 budget, 83-84 difficulty, 82-84, 84-85 multi-part, 83 party size, 83 XP thresholds, 82-83 dungeon, 102 fun, 85 creating an NPC, 89-97, 244, 279-283 abilities, 89 appearance, 89 attitude, 244 bond, 91 challenge rating, 92 class, 96-97, 283 detailed, 89-91 equipment, 92 flaw, 91 ideal, 90 interaction trait, 90 loyalty, 93 mannerism, 90 monster, 91-92 occupation and history, 89 quickly, 89 statistics, 92, 279-283 talent, 90 useful knowledge, 90 villain, 94-97 creating an organization, 21-22 creating a plane, 43 creating a race, 285-287 creating a religion, 10-13 animism, 12 dualism, 12 forces and philosophies, 12-13 loose pantheon, 10-11 monotheism, 12 mystery cults, 11-12 racial, 13 tight pantheon, 11 creating a settlement, 15-20, 112-116 as an adventure site, 16 atmosphere, 17 commerce, 19-20 encounters, 114-116 government, 17-19 map, 114, 313 purpose, 15-16 random, 112-114 size, 16-17 creating a spell, 283-284 creating a trap, 120-122 complex, 121-122 detection, 120-121 disabling, 120-121 effects, 121 trigger, 120 creating a wilderness, 14, 25-26, 73, 106-112, 116-120 creating an encounter, 81-85, 102 encounters, 106 features, 108-109 goals, 73 hazards, 109-112 map, 14, 25-26, 108-109 random encounters, 85-87, 106, 114-116, 118 unusual environments, 116-120 creating a world, 4, 9-41 currency, 19-20 magic, 9-10, 23-24 map, 14 religion, 10-13 settlements, 15-20 critical hits, 248 currency, 19-20, 133 creating a, 20 cursed items, 138-139 D damage, 249, 273 damaging objects, 246-247 dark fantasy, 40 darkness, 104-105 dart trap, 123 Dawn War deities, 10 DC (Difficulty Class), 238-239 Death Dells (Abyssal plane), 63 Death domain, 96-97 Deep Ethereal, 48-49 degrees of failure, 242 deity, 10-13 divine rank, 11 pantheon, 10-11 racial, 13 demigod, 11 demiplane, 68 Demonweb, The (Abyssal plane), 62-63 desecrated ground, 110 desert monsters, 302 destroying artifacts, 221 detecting a hazard, 105 detecting a trap, 120-121 diagonal movement, 252 dice, 235, 236-237 Difficulty Class (DC), 238-239 disabling a trap, 120-121 disadvantage, 239-240 disarm, 271 disease, 256-257 Dis (Nine Hells), 64 divine rank, 11 deity, 10-13 Lesser deities, 11 Greater deities, 11 Quasi-deities, 11 Domains of Dread (Shadowfell), 51-52 doors, 103-104 downtime activities, 127-131 dualism, 12 dungeon, 72-75, 99-105, 290-301 creating, 72-73, 74, 99-105, 290-301 Dungeon Master, 4 E echo plane, 43 Feywild, 43, 49-50 Shadowfell, 43, 51-52 ecology (dungeon), 102 eladrin, 286 Elemental Chaos, 52-53 Elemental Planes (Inner Planes), 43, 52-57 Elysium (Outer Plane), 58, 60 encounter, 75, 77, 81-87, 102, 106 creating an encounter, 81-85, 102 random encounters, 85-87, 106, 114-116, 118 ending a campaign, 33 ending an adventure, 72, 75, 77 Endless Maze, The (Abyssal plane), 63 environment, 109-112, 116-120 epic boons, 230, 231-232 epic fantasy, 39 episodic campaign, 36 equipment (NPC), 92 ether cyclone, 49 Ethereal curtains, 48-49 Ethereal Plane, 43, 48-49 event-based adventure, 75-77 events (campaign), 26-33 Evernight (Shadowfell), 52 expenses (character), 126-127 experience points (XP), 82-84, 260-261 thresholds, 82-83 exploration, 242-244 explosives, 267-268 extra NPC, 94 F facing, 252 factions organizations, 21-23 creating a dungeon: factions, 101-102 falling net (trap), 122 Far Realm, 68 favors, 229-230 fear, 266 fey crossings, 50 Feywild magic, 50 Feywild (Plane of Faerie), 43, 49-50 firearms, 267, 268 fire-breathing statue (trap), 122 flanking, 251 flavor (campaign), 38-41 flaw (NPC), 91 flying, 119-120 followers, 92-93 food and water, 111 foraging, 111 foreshadowing, 126 forest monsters, 302-303 framing events, 79 frigid water, 110 fun, 85 G gaining levels, 131, 261 gaining renown, 22, 129 Gaping Maw, The (Abyssal plane), 62 garrisons (character), 127 gate-towns (Outlands), 67 Ghenna (Outer Plane), 58, 63 gemstones, 133, 134 Gloaming Court (Feywild), 49 god (deity), 10-13 government, 17-19 grassland monsters, 303 greater deity, 11 Great Wheel, 44 green slime, 105 grenades, 268 grid, 250-252 H hack and slash, 34 Hades (Outer Plane), 58, 63 Harpers, 21 hazards, 105, 109-112 healing variants, 266-267 heat, 110 heroic fantasy, 38 hero points, 264 high altitude, 110 hill monsters, 304 hirelings, 94 hit points, 247-248 hitting cover, 272 hoard treasure, 133, 137-139 home base (for characters), 15, 25 honor, 264-265 horror, 266 I ice (hazard), 110-lll ideal (NPC), 90 identifying a magic item, 136 immersive storytelling, 34 individual treasure, 133, 136 Infinite Staircase, 58-59 influence, 78 initiative, 247, 270-271 variants, 270-271 injuries, 272-273 Inner Planes, 43, 52-57 City of Brass, 55 Elemental Chaos, 52 Plane of Air, 53 Plane of Earth, 54 Plane of Fire, 55 Plane of Water, 56 inspiration, 240-241 inspirational reading, 316 interaction trait (NPC), 90 intrigue, 40, 78 K kingdom scale (map), 14 knowledge (NPC), 90 L lairs, 108 land, 229 languages, 20-21 larva (Hades), 63 law,114 layers, planar, 58 lesser deity, 11 letters of recommendation, 228-229 light, 104-105 Limbo (Outer Plane), 58, 61-62 line of sight, 251 linking adventures, 125-126 location-based adventure, 72-75 locked doors, 103 long rest, 267 loose pantheon, 10-11 losing the path, 111-112, 117-118 Lower Planes, 58 Outer Planes, 43, 57-67 loyalty, 93 M madness, 258-260 magic, 9-10, 23-24 creating a magic item, 214-216, 284-285 creating a spell, 283-284 magic items, 128-129, 129-130, 133, 135-227 restrictions, 24 schools of, 24 magic items, 128-129, 129-130, 133, 135-227 alphabetical descriptions, 150-214 artifacts, 219-227 attunement, 136-138 buying, 135-136 categories, 139-140 armor, 139 potions, 139 rings, 139 rods, 139 scrolls, 139 staffs, 140 wands, 140 weapons, 140 wondrous items, 140 crafting, 128-129, 141 cursed, 138-139 formulas, 141 identifying, 136 rarity, 135 resilience, 141 objects, 246-247 selling, 129-130, 135-136 sentient, 214-218 special features, 141-143 wearing and wielding, 140-141 Maladomini (Nine Hells), 65 Malbolge (Nine Hells), 65 mannerism (NPC), 90 mapping, 14, 25-26, 72, 75, 77, 102-105, 108-109, 114, 255 campaign, 14, 25 scale, 14 chases, 255 dungeon, 102-105 samples, 310-315 settlement, 114 wilderness, 108-109 mark, 271 marks of prestige, 228-231 massive damage, 273 Material Plane, 43 Material Plane echoes, 43 Feywild, 43, 49-50 Shadowfell, 43, 51-52 Mechanus (Outer Plane), 58, 66 medals, 229 memory loss (Feywild), 50 metagame thinking, 235 milestones, 261 Minauros (Nine Hells), 64 miniatures, 250-252 missing players, 235-236, 260 mixing potions, 140 mobs, 250 modifying a class, 287-289 modifying a magic item, 284 modifying a monster, 273-274 monotheism, 12 monsters, 71, 74, 82, 91-92, 247-248, 273-283, 302-305, 306-309 creating a monster, 273-283 creating an encounter, 81-85, 102 creating an NPC, 89-97, 244, 279-283 random encounters, 85-87, 106, 114-116, 118 as NPCs, 91-92 by challenge rating, 306-309 by terrain, 302-305 arctic, 302 coastal, 302 desert, 302 forest, 302 grassland, 303 hill, 304 mountain, 304 swamp, 304 underdark, 305 underwater, 305 urban, 305 challenge rating, 82 hit points, 247-248 mobs, 250 statistics by challenge rating, 274 monuments, 108 morale, 273 moral quandaries, 79-80 mountain monsters, 304 Mount Celestia (Outer Plane), 58, 59 movement, 252 multiverse, 43-69 creating, 43-69 mystery, 40, 77-78 mystery cults, 11-12 mythic fantasy, 39 N navigation, lll-112, 117-118 Negative Plane, 43 Nessus (Nine Hells), 66 net (trap), 122 new players, 236 Nine Hells, The (Outer Plane), 58, 64-66 Avernus, 64 Cania, 65 Dis, 64 Maladomini, 65 Malbolge, 65 Minauros, 64 Nessus, 65 Phlegethos, 64 Stygia, 64 noble titles, 19, 230 noncombat challenges, 261 nonplayer character (NPC), see NPC noticing other creatures, 243 NPC (nonplayer character), 74, 75-76, 77, 78, 89-97, 244-246, 247-248 adventurer, 93 creating, 89-97, 244, 279-283 hit points, 247-248 party members, 92-93 roleplaying, 244-246 villain, 74, 75-76, 77, 78, 94-97 O oathbreaker (paladin), 97 objects, 246-247 occupation (NPC), 89 ocean, 117-119 organizations, 21-23 adventurer, 21-22 creating, 21-22 rank, 22 renown, 22-23 sample, 21, 23 other rewards, 227-232 Outer Planes, 43, 57-67 Abyss, The, 62 Arborea, 60 Arcadia, 66 Archeron, 66 Beastlands, The, 60 Bytopia, 59 Carceri, 63 Elysium, 60 Gehenna, 63 Hades, 63 Limbo, 61 Mechanus, 66 Mount Celestia, 59 Nine Hells, The, 64 optional rules, 59 Pandemonium, 62 Ysgard, 61 Outlands, 67-68 overrun, 272 owning property, 126-127 P Pandemonium (Outer Plane), 58, 62 pantheon, 10-11, 13 loose, 10-11 of the Dawn War, 11 racial, 13 sample, 11 tight, 11 patron, 94 performing sacred rites, 129 philosophies, 12-13 Phlegethos (Nine Hells), 64 piety, 23 pit (trap), 122-123 planar categories, 43 planar layers, 58 planar portals, 45, 47, 48-49, 50, 51, 58-59, 67-68 planar travel, 44-46, 58-59 planar portals, 45, 47, 48-49, 50, 51, 58-59, 67-68 Plane of Air, 53-54 Plane of Earth, 54 Plane of Faerie (Feywild), 43, 49-50 Plane of Fire, 55-56 Plane of Shadow (Shadowfell), 43, 51-52 Plane of Water, 56-57 planes of existence, 43-69 cosmology, 43-44 Astral Plane, 46 Ethereal Plane, 48 Feywild, 49 Shadowfell, 51 Inner Planes, 52 Outer Planes, 57 Other Planes, 67 players, 6 play style, 34-36 plot points, 269-270 poison, 257-258 poison darts (trap), 123 poison needle (trap), 123 portcullises, 104 Positive Plane, 43 potions, 139, 140 precipitation, 110 proficiency, 239, 263-264 background, 264 dice, 263 personality trait, 264 property (character), 126-127 province scale (map), 14 psychic dissonance (Outer Planes), 59 psychic wind (Astral), 47-48 published adventures, 72 published worlds, 9, 68 Q quicksand, 110 quirk, 90, 143 magic item, 143 NPC, 90 R race, 285-287 racial deity, 13 rain, 110 raising a stronghold, 128 random dungeons, 290-301 random encounters, 85-87, 106, 114-116, 118 challenge, 87 checking for, 86 creating tables, 86-87 sample table, 87 sea, 118 settlement, 114-116 triggering, 85 underwater, 116 wilderness, 106 random magic items, 144-149 random settlements, 112-114 creating a settlement, 15-20, 112-116 random treasure, 133-135, 136-139, 144-149 rank (in an organization), 22 rarity, 135 razorvine, 110 reactions, 252 religion, 10-13 creating, 10-13 renown, 22-23, 78, 129 as piety, 23 benefits, 22-23 gaining, 22, 129 losing, 23 resolving social interaction, 244-245 restrictions on magic, 24 rest variants, 267 resurrection, 24 rings, 139 River Styx, 58 rods, 139 roleplaying, 245-246 rolling sphere (trap), 123 rolling the dice, 235, 236-237, 242 ruins, 108 rules, 5 rules discussions, 235 running a business, 127, 129 running the game, 235-261 S sailing vessels, 119 sanity, 265-266 saving throws, 238, 239 schools of magic, 24 scrolls, 139, 140 mishaps, 140 sea, 117-119 secret doors, 103-104 seelie fey, 49 selling magic items, 129-130, 135-136 sentient magic items, 214-218 settlements, 15-20, 108, 112-116, 254 creating, 15-20, 112-116 chases, 254 shadow crossings, 51 Shadowfell despair, 52 Shadowfell (Plane of Shadow), 43, 51-52 ships, 119 shipwrecks, 118 short rest, 84, 267 shove aside, 272 side quests, 81 siege equipment, 255-256 Sigil, City of Doors, 58, 68 silver cord, 47 size, 251 skills, 239, 263-264 sky, 119-120 slippery ice, 110 small player groups, 236 snow, 110 social interaction, 244-246 resolving, 244-245 roleplaying, 245-246 sounds, 105 sowing rumors, 131 special features for magic items, 141-143 special rights, 230 speed factor, 270-271 spell points, 288-289 spells in magic items, 141 sphere of annihilation (trap), 123 spiderwebs, 105 spiked pit (trap), 123 staffs, 140 starting at higher level, 38 starting attitude (NPC), 244 story, 71, 72, 125 strongholds, 109, 128, 230 structure (adventure), 72 stuck doors, 103 Stygia (Nine Hells), 64-65 Styx, River, 58 subrace, 285-287 success at a cost, 242 Summer Court (Feywild), 49 supernatural gifts, 227-228 survival, 109-112 suspects (mystery), 77-78 swamp monsters, 304 swashbuckling, 40 swimming, 116-117 swords and sorcery, 38-39 system shock, 273 T table rules, 235-236 table talk, 235 tactical map, 250-252 talent (NPC), 90 teleportation circles, 24 temperature, 109-110 Thanatos (Abyssal plane), 62 theme (campaign), 36 thin ice, 111 tiers of play, 36-38 tight pantheon, 11 time, 32-33 time warp (Feywild), 50 titan, 11 titles, 19, 230 tools, 239 town, 17 tracking, 244 training, 131, 231 to gain levels, 131 Transitive Planes, 43 traps, 120-123 creating, 120-122 sample, 122-123 travel, 106-108, 109-112, 116-120, 242-244 pace, 242-243 treasure, 133-232 tables, 133, 136-139, 144-149 triggering a trap, 120 Triple Realm, The (Abyssal plane), 63 tumble, 272 twists (adventure), 80 U Underdark monsters, 305 underwater, 116-117, 305 monsters, 305 unseelie fey, 49 Upper Planes, 58 Outer Planes, 43, 57-67 urban monsters, 305 using ability scores, 237-240, 242 using a map, 242 using magic items, 140-141 using the dice, 235, 236-237, 242 V vehicles, 119 vestige, 11 victim (mystery), 77 village, 16-17 villain, 74, 75-76, 77, 78, 94-97 class options, 96-97 methods, 95 scheme, 94 weakness, 96 visibility, 117, 119, 243 W walls, 102 wandering monsters, 302-305 wands, 140 war, 40-41 water vehicles, 119 weapons, magic, 140 wearing and wielding magic items, 140-141 weather, 109-110, 118-119 webs, 105 weirdness, 109 wilderness, 73, 106-112, 116-120, 254 creating a wilderness, 14, 25-26, 73, 106-112, 116-120 chases, 254 wind, 110 wondrous items, 140 World Axis, 44 world building, 9-41, 43-69 World Tree, the, 44 wuxia, 41 X XP (experience points), 82-84, 260-261 thresholds, 82-83 Y yellow mold, 105 Ysgard (Outer Plane), 58, 61 Z Zhentarim, 23